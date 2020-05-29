Published On: Fri, May 29th, 2020

Impact 100 Palm Beach County – the Power of Women Giving as One

For the fifth year in a row, Impact 100 PBC will be awarding five $100,000 high-impact grants to our local community nonprofits!

Congratulations to their 2019-2020 Grant Recipients listed below!



Arts, Culture, & Historic Preservation
Florida Atlantic University Foundation Inc.Keep the Music Playing! 

Education
Roots and Wings, Inc.Project UpLift 

Environment & Animal Welfare
Community Greening Corp.Community Tree Champion 

Family
City House-Delray Beach, Inc.Home and Hope Project 

Health & Wellness
GIVT, Inc.Period

The guiding principle of Impact100 Palm Beach County is efficient philanthropy:  One Woman, One Meeting, One Vote to impact lives.

Impact 100 Palm Beach County provides a philanthropic opportunity for women to join together and make a big impact on southern Palm Beach County. Through high-impact grant making, we engage, develop and inspire women to affect positive change.

According to co-founders, Tandy Robinson, Cindy Krebsbach and Lisa Mulhall, the biggest dream for Impact 100 Palm Beach County is to, “educate our members about the great need in our community and that we are informed and thoughtful in how we give funds back, so we can make the biggest impact possible with our $100,000 grants.”

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. Commissioner Weinroth serves as County Vice-Mayor and has been appointed Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

