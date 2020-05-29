Impact 100 Palm Beach County – the Power of Women Giving as One

For the fifth year in a row, Impact 100 PBC will be awarding five $100,000 high-impact grants to our local community nonprofits!



Congratulations to their 2019-2020 Grant Recipients listed below!







Arts, Culture, & Historic Preservation

Florida Atlantic University Foundation Inc.Keep the Music Playing!



Education

Roots and Wings, Inc.Project UpLift



Environment & Animal Welfare

Community Greening Corp.Community Tree Champion



Family

City House-Delray Beach, Inc.Home and Hope Project



Health & Wellness

GIVT, Inc.Period

The guiding principle of Impact100 Palm Beach County is efficient philanthropy: One Woman, One Meeting, One Vote to impact lives.

Impact 100 Palm Beach County provides a philanthropic opportunity for women to join together and make a big impact on southern Palm Beach County. Through high-impact grant making, we engage, develop and inspire women to affect positive change.

According to co-founders, Tandy Robinson, Cindy Krebsbach and Lisa Mulhall, the biggest dream for Impact 100 Palm Beach County is to, “educate our members about the great need in our community and that we are informed and thoughtful in how we give funds back, so we can make the biggest impact possible with our $100,000 grants.”

