How to Get Started with Motion Design

Today, digital technologies are more pervasive than ever. Graphic artists are in great demand, as their services are crucial for high-quality advertisement and entertainment. Motion design pros have impressive fees, and the appeal of such a career is undeniable. But how to begin mastering the profession?

Similar to other design branches like web or UI, motion art has its own peculiarities. Today, it seems omnipresent: movies, TV shows, websites, and apps all use moving images. Motion design tells a story that still objects cannot deliver. Here are a few tips to help you get started.

Graphic Skills Are a Must

Naturally, the most convenient way to learn the ropes is by taking a comprehensive course. For instance, a computer animation online course will guide you through the steps from concept art to final render. Graphic competence is essential for any aspiring designer. There is no better way to learn practical skills than to work with pros.

The end goal of any project is to bring flat 2D elements to life. The task includes much more than carefully set keyframes. An artist has to possess solid fundamental knowledge of how objects and characters move.

Get Used to the Software

Digital design is created in digital environments, even though pen-and-paper sketches may serve as drafts. Some of the most popular choices include After Effects, Illustrator, Cinema 4D, Final Cut Pro, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro. These are often used in combinations depending on the project and the original files. For instance, a logo may be animated through Illustrator and After Effects.

Be Familiar with the Classics

Even if CG is all you care about, century-old works may teach you a lot. Knowledge of artistic heritage will boost your own creativity. It will help identify solutions you would not see otherwise.

Know the Color Theory

Any marketer knows colors are as powerful as words in communicating a message. Different shades elicit different feelings in the viewer. Naturally, colors in an ad must spark interest in the product and reinforce a favorable image.

Motion designers develop palettes to convey the right feelings and ideas through their projects. A set of colors ensures the mood does not get distorted. For example, content devoted to winter is unlikely to include any orange elements. These are strongly associated with fall.

People Skills Matter, Too

A stereotypical artist works at his laptop somewhere in seclusion. Nothing could be further from the truth. Any big motion design project involves conversations with clients and teammates. To get ahead in your career, you will need to communicate efficiently.

This includes more than active listening. Throughout your project, you will need to express your vision in everyday words. Clients are not supposed to be proficient in design, so help them understand your descriptions and ideas by simplifying the complex.

These points form the foundation of a stellar design career. Learn from pros, study visual masterpieces, and stay inspired! With persistence, comes success.