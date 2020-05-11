How to bet smart in the Netherlands – Online Gambling Regulations delayed until 2021

With the advent of Covid-19 and some internal affairs, the Dutch government has seen it necessary to postpone the awaited Remote Gambling Act that was arranged to take into force this year. Meanwhile, Dutch players need to make smart decisions to place their bets on foreign trustly casinos and avoid illegal operators.

Why are regulations postponed?

This year has started with too many surprises and unexpected turn of events. There hasn’t come as a surprise that the arrival of COVID-19 was going to have serious consequences. Not only in terms of health but also in the country’s economy and online security. Many sources agree on the matter and believe that the Gaming Industry in Europe has been threatened with the same fate.

In the Netherlands, Online Gambling is facing several problems due to both internal and external factors.

The spread of the virus and the forced lockdown of citizens have turn into an increase in the number of players that choose to bet online. And this is just the beginning of the story. Online operators put their efforts to reach Dutch clients while illegal and unlicensed operators try to do the same. As a result, the Dutch gambling regulator, also known as Kansspelautoriteit (KSA), claimed to possibly increase the fines on igaming operators who try to take advantage of the situation to promote their products by at least €50,000.

On the other hand, the Dutch government faces opposed opinions, as some legislators say to be against the legislation and regulation of online gambling. Despite this situation, the Dutch government is committed to making it legal and to regulate the industry thorough the Remote Gambling Act. However, these unexpected events have caused a delay in the procedure and Dutch players won’t see the light at the end of the tunnel until 2021.

What we know so far

Having said this, there are several reasons to postpone the official regulation of online gambling but there is no real need to worry about that. The so-called Remote Gambling Act is now set to take effect on the 21st of January (2021) and Dutch players will have to look for a foreign legal alternative until then.

How to bet smart

Betting in Dutch online operators is still on hold, but Dutch players can always keep playing on foreign operators. However, it is important to bet smart and avoid all kinds of illegal operators and abusive terms and conditions.

Before choosing your online casino there are some decisive factors that worth to have in mind:

Bonus offers

Wagering Requirements and Bonus Terms and Conditions

Casino’s General Terms and Conditions

Maximum Betting Limits

Game Contribution

Payment Methods available

Customer Service

The first step is always to find a foreign legal casino site that operates with a legal license and that accept Dutch players. This license needs to be issued by a legal authority in countries such as the United Kingdom, Malta, Curacao, etc. Most casino sites usually include this information at the end of their site. This way, players can verify the legality of their casinos and start playing without any concerns.

The next step is to check the casino’s Terms and Conditions, wagering requirements, and maximum bets. Legal and trusted casinos will always include fair conditions for both players and the casino itself. Besides, they usually set up maximum bets to protect players from betting without control and keep having fun safely.

Last but not least, it is important to check your casinos’ payment methods to make sure they offer popular, fast, and secure methods such as Trustly.