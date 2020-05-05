Help us Recognize Our #CommunityHeroes

During this unprecedented time, we are grateful for the essential workers who are making our community a better place

From doctors, nurses, and caregivers to grocery store workers, delivery drivers, and our postal workers, they are our modern heroes among us in South Palm Beach County.

They are often the ones working unselfishly, tirelessly, and often behind the glare of a spotlight.

The Boca Raton Tribune wants to know who they are and to let them know, in our own special way, how much the community appreciates them.

The Boca Raton Tribune will profile and recognize a local resident or worker as #CommunityHero each week.

CRA Media Group is partnering with The Boca Raton Tribune to sponsor and help honor our community’s heroes.

The Boca Raton Tribune also needs the community’s help, via nominations.

Nominees can work in health care, public safety, education, the military, nonprofit agencies and the business world, the religious sector, entertainment or athletics. They can be a student or a young child or a retiree or just your neighbor.

Their action, however, must be COVID-19 related.

To nominate a #CommunityHero, email [email protected].

In your nomination, please tell us why the person you are recommending is a #CommunityHero during this unprecedented time in modern history.