Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Reopens Its ReStores.

Donation Drop-Offs at ReStores and Pick-Ups at Businesses and Homes

Have Resumed

DELRAY BEACH/BOCA RATON, Fla. (May 18, 2020)– In compliance with local ordinances

and CDC guidelines, Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County (HFHSPBC) has

reopened its home improvement/thrift shop ReStores in Boca Raton and Delray Beach. ReStore hours are Monday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Delray Beach is closed on Mondays) and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Staff, Donors and Customers Can Engage in Confidence

With stringent sanitization and social distancing protocols in place at both locations, all employees are required to wear masks and gloves and hand sanitizer will be available throughout the store for employee and customer use. A dedicated full-time staff member sanitizes all high-touch areas, including shopping carts/baskets (wiped down before and after each use), the cash register/checkout counter (wiped down after each customer transaction) and common areas/door handles, etc. are sanitized hourly. Plexiglass has been installed at checkout counters for employee and customer safety; floors have been marked to allow for 6-foot distancing while checking out.

All customers are required to wear masks for entry and in place throughout their shopping. Stores are limiting the number of customers allowed to shop at one time per guidelines mandated at this time. The Boca ReStore allows no more than 25 customers in the store at a time; the Delray ReStore allows no more 50 customers.

Donation drop-offs have resumed; ReStore staff will receive them in a designated outside area with donor required to remain in their vehicle. At this time, Restores will not be accepting mattresses, fabric, upholstery, etc.

For donation pick-ups at businesses or homes, ReStore drivers will be wearing masks and gloves; they are mandated to change gloves after each donation pick-up. Commercial pick-ups resumed last week; residential pick-ups begin today. Until further notice, all residential pick-ups will be curbside, driveway, carport or garage only; ReStore staff will not be entering residential homes.





Customers Won’t be Just Shopping, They Will be Helping to

Make Their Community Stronger

“We are very excited about reopening the ReStores for so many reasons,” shared Randy Nobles, president and CEO of HFHSPBC that brings people together to build homes, community and hope in the cities of Boynton Beach, Delray Beach and Boca Raton, Florida.

“We are pleased to have the economy begin to move forward so we are able bring our staff back, once again start receiving gently used and new merchandise donations, and welcome shoppers who depend on our quality merchandise offered at affordable prices which all, in turn, help us fund our nonprofit mission. (more)

Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County Reopens Its ReStores.

ReStores are Home Goods and DIY Opportunity Centers

Since most businesses are operating in an initial reopening stage, with schools closed to students and teachers and homebound families looking for things to enjoy and accomplish, there are so many reasonably priced home goods and DYI home project opportunities awaiting them at the ReStores.

While in-store inventory changes as “one-of-a-kind” purchases are made, ReStores feature not only gently used items, but also new designer furniture, accessories and artwork from retailers and housing supply manufacturers. Offerings include high-end lighting chandeliers and fixtures and tile flooring from warehouse overstocks and floor models to make room for their new incoming merchandise.

Just as national retailers Home Goods, Marshall’s and Steinmart sell random arrays of “great finds,” Director of ReStore Operations Tom Livoti reports that on any given day ReStore-goers can find living room, dining room, bedroom and patio furniture; home entertaining bars and theater/family room wall units; dishes and appliances (sometimes even refrigerators, washing machines and dryers) and lighting fixtures and bulbs. There can also be solid wood kitchen and bathroom cabinets, granite countertops and closet shelving HFHSPBC harvests from soon-to-be-renovated luxury condos and homes in gated country club communities. Families can find children’s bikes, best-selling books, holiday décor, recreation lovers can find golf clubs, helmets and other sports gear, fitness equipment and more.

HFHSPBC ReStores are located in Boca Raton at 272 South Dixie Highway and in Delray Beach at 1900 North Federal Highway.

About Habitat for Humanity of South Palm Beach County

HFHSPBC, a 501©(3) nonprofit, is headquartered at 181 S.E. Fifth Ave., Delray Beach. It builds because the nonprofit believes that everyone should have a healthy, affordable place to call home, especially those hard-working, low-income families who have yet been able to qualify for traditional mortgage financing. To give “hand-up, never a hand-out,” the organization depends upon volunteer labor and tax-deductible donations of money, materials, services and property to fulfill its mission. To learn more about HFHSPBC, its home build sponsorships, corporate team builds, fundraising events, year-round volunteer opportunities in Boca Raton and Delray Beach, and its ReStores, visit www.habitatsouthpalmbeach.org.

