Goodyear Blimp Flies over South Florida in Support of Healthcare Workers

Goodyear Blimp’s First Flights Dedicated to Show Support of Healthcare and Essential Workers

Boca Raton, FL – The iconic Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Two will be flying over healthcare systems in the South Florida area on May 22 and May 23 – weather permitting – to honor healthcare workers and essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. See the schedule below.

WHERE and WHEN: