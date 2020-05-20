Goodyear Blimp Flies over South Florida in Support of Healthcare Workers
Boca Raton, FL – The iconic Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Two will be flying over healthcare systems in the South Florida area on May 22 and May 23 – weather permitting – to honor healthcare workers and essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. See the schedule below.
WHERE and WHEN:
|Friday, May 22
|Time
|Location
|12:00 – 12:15
|Overhead Cleveland Clinic, Weston
|12:15 – 12:45
|Travel to Mt. Sinai
|12:45 – 1:00
|Overhead Mt. Sinai
|1:00 – 1:15
|Travel to Memorial
|1:15 – 1:30
|Overhead Memorial
|1:30 – 1:45
|Travel to Broward Health
|1:45 – 2:00
|Overhead Broward Health
|2:00 – 2:15
|Travel to Holy Cross
|2:15 – 2:30
|Overhead Holy Cross
|2:30 – 2:45
|Travel back to Pompano Beach base
|Saturday, May 23
|11:15 – 11:30
|Depart Pompano Beach base
|11:30 – 11:45
|Overhead Broward Health North
|11:45 – 12:00
|Travel to Boca Raton Regional Hospital
|12:00 – 12:15
|Overhead Boca Raton Regional Hospital
|12:15 – 12:30
|Travel to Delray Medical Center
|12:30 – 12:45
|Overhead Delray Medical Center
|12:45 – 1:00
|Travel to Bethesda Hospital East
|1:00 – 1:15
|Overhead Bethesda Hospital East
|1:15 – 1:30
|Travel to JFK Medical Center
|1:30 – 1:45
|Overhead JFK Medical Center
|1:45 – 2:00
|Travel to Saint Mary’s
|2:00 – 2:15
|Overhead Saint Mary’s
|2:15
|Depart Saint Mary’s