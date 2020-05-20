Published On: Wed, May 20th, 2020

Goodyear Blimp Flies over South Florida in Support of Healthcare Workers

Boca Raton, FL – The iconic Goodyear Blimp Wingfoot Two will be flying over healthcare systems in the South Florida area on May 22 and May 23 – weather permitting – to honor healthcare workers and essential personnel on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. See the schedule below. 

WHERE and WHEN:

Friday, May 22
TimeLocation
12:00 – 12:15Overhead Cleveland Clinic, Weston
12:15 – 12:45Travel to Mt. Sinai
12:45 – 1:00Overhead Mt. Sinai
1:00 – 1:15Travel to Memorial
1:15 – 1:30Overhead Memorial
1:30 – 1:45Travel to Broward Health
1:45 – 2:00Overhead Broward Health
2:00 – 2:15Travel to Holy Cross
2:15 – 2:30Overhead Holy Cross
2:30 – 2:45Travel back to Pompano Beach base
  
Saturday, May 23
11:15 – 11:30Depart Pompano Beach base
11:30 – 11:45Overhead Broward Health North
11:45 – 12:00Travel to Boca Raton Regional Hospital
12:00 – 12:15Overhead Boca Raton Regional Hospital
12:15 – 12:30Travel to Delray Medical Center
12:30 – 12:45Overhead Delray Medical Center
12:45 – 1:00Travel to Bethesda Hospital East
1:00 – 1:15Overhead Bethesda Hospital East
1:15 – 1:30Travel to JFK Medical Center
1:30 – 1:45Overhead JFK Medical Center
1:45 – 2:00Travel to Saint Mary’s
2:00 – 2:15Overhead Saint Mary’s
2:15Depart Saint Mary’s

