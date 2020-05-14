Gander RV & Outdoors in Ft. Pierce, Florida is Hosting a Now Open Event On Friday, May 15th

Location Will Host a Flag Raising Ceremony Honoring First Responders, Civil Servants, and Active Military Personnel

Boca Raton, FL – Gander RV & Outdoors of Ft. Pierce, FL is hosting their Now Open Event on Friday, May 15th at 9:00 AM ET. The newly constructed dealership located at 2121 S Jenkins Rd, is the largest Gander RV & Outdoors facility in the country. The 90,000 square-foot building sits on approximately 35 acres.

“We are excited to bring Gander RV & Outdoors to the wonderful community of Ft. Pierce and the surrounding area”, said Marcus Lemonis, Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “There is so much culture, adventure and history found here, and the location will be a prime destination to serve the outdoor community.”

In addition, Gander Outdoors is continuing a tradition of honoring present and past members of our armed forces by installing a massive American flag at their Ft. Pierce location. The 40×80’ flag which covers 3,200 square feet, flies on a 130’ pole and was installed as part of a project that Camping World Holdings began in February of 2014 to show their ongoing appreciation of America and the great people that sacrifice so much for our well-being.

The flag raising ceremony honoring first responders, civil servants, and active military personnel will take place following the 9:00 AM ET official opening on Friday, May 15th. Guests are welcome to witness the event while using masks and maintaining a proper social distance.

Lemonis continued, “It has been our vision to continue the tradition of raising these flags to show our company’s support and appreciation to our country and to those that have sacrificed so much to keep our communities safe.”

Gander Outdoors is owned by Camping World Holdings and is dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets with outdoor products and services that are competitively priced.

For more information about Gander RV & Outdoors in Ft. Pierce, Florida visit https://rv.ganderoutdoors.com/.

About Gander Outdoors

Gander Outdoors is an outdoor retailer that operates in local communities and online, dedicated to servicing the hunting, camping, fishing, shooting, and active sports markets. With seasonally and regionally relevant products, Gander Outdoors will have the best selection of gear, at a great value to help you get outdoors and explore.

About Camping World Holdings, Inc.

Camping World Holdings, headquartered in Lincolnshire, Illinois, is the leading outdoor and camping retailer, offering an extensive assortment of recreational vehicles for sale, RV and camping gear, RV maintenance and repair, other outdoor and active sports products, and the industry’s broadest and deepest range of services, protection plans, products and resources. Since the Company’s founding in 1966, Camping World has grown to become one of the most well-known destinations for everything RV, with more than 225 RV centric locations in 36 states and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

For more information, visit www.CampingWorld.com.