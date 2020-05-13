Free Mindfulness Meditation Workshop

County Partners Come Together to Help Residents Relieve COVID-19 Anxiety

Boca Raton, FL – WHAT: Palm Health Foundation and Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation are presenting a free one-hour online Mindfulness Meditation Workshop led by meditation practitioner Jill Merrell. The virtual event is in support of May’s Mental Health Awareness and Trauma Informed Care Month and provided to assist residents in finding calm and resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

WHERE: Live Zoom Meeting. To register, email [email protected].

WHEN: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. This event is free and open (virtually) to the public.

WHO:

Palm Health Foundation , Palm Beach County's community foundation for health, promotes the adoption of health lifestyles with an emphasis on advancing brain health. The foundation is a supporter of the May Get Your Green On campaign that raises awareness of behavioral health.

, Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health, promotes the adoption of health lifestyles with an emphasis on advancing brain health. The foundation is a supporter of the May campaign that raises awareness of behavioral health. Palm Beach County Parks and Recreation makes the quality of life for Palm Beach County residents and visitors better by providing diverse, safe and affordable recreation services, welcoming parks, and enriching social and cultural experiences. During the COVID-19 pandemic, it has created a number of mental wellness and meditation activities for residents to experience at home.

WHY: Studies have shown meditation can provide benefits to people with depression and anxiety, mental health conditions which have increased in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nearly half the people in the United States feel the coronavirus crisis is harming their mental health, according to a survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation.

About Palm Health Foundation

Palm Health Foundation is Palm Beach County’s community foundation for health. With the support of donors and a focus on results, the foundation builds strong community partnerships, respects diverse opinions, advocates for its most vulnerable neighbors and inspires innovative solutions to lead change for better health now and for generations to come. The foundation supports health equity for Palm Beach County residents of all backgrounds, heritage, education, incomes and states of well-being. Palm Health Foundation has invested more than $83 million in Palm Beach County health since 2001. For more information about Palm Health Foundation, visit palmhealthfoundation.org or call (561) 833-6333.