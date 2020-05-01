For GIVING TUESDAY NOW, May 5

Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County Giving Tuesday Co-Chairs Jeff Bovarnick and Tracy Kawa with Campaign Chair Debra Halperin (center)

Jewish Federation of SPBC Invites All to Ten Great Virtual Programs and Opportunity to Safely Aid Those Struggling in Coronavirus Crisis

Boca Raton, FL – Over several years, our community has become quite familiar with GIVING TUESDAY, the day of volunteerism and generosity that takes place every Tuesday after Thanksgiving. And, in this time of COVID-19’s unprecedented challenges for so many people and organizations, GIVING TUESDAY NOW is debuting on May 5 – with an emphasis on opportunities to give back to communities and causes in safe ways that allow for social connection and kindness while practicing physical distancing.

“On GIVING TUESDAY NOW, May 5, our caring neighbors will be coming together with the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County to bring healing, help and hope to those less fortunate,” said Jeff Bovarnick, who is co-chairing the day for the Federation. “Our Federation is reaching into the community – with a great day of virtual programming as well as a safe and important opportunity for everyoneto make a vital difference.”

Everyone is invited to hop on Zoom for a day of ten free, virtual programs featuring acclaimed expert presenters. From an Israel update to kosher cooking and mixology for Cinco de Mayo, from making a family heirloom with PJ Library® to the evolution of Jewish thought, from COVID and sports to the “Laughter is the Best Medicine” finale with beloved comedian Sarge – and more – there’s sure to be something for everyone. Full program listings with registration links are available to all at jewishboca.org/givingtuesday2020 (also see below).

Throughout the day, participants will be able to contribute to the Federation’s vital Annual Campaign, while more than 50 volunteers at home mount a phone-a-thon of calls throughout the community.

“Every day, with our agency partners, our Federation is there for so many people who need help with life’s very essentials,” said Federation’s GIVING TUESDAY NOW co-chair, Tracy Kawa. “During this unprecedented COVID-19 crisis, the number of those who need us is rising rapidly. More and more of our neighbors are struggling with loss of income, illness and grief, family stress and emotional & physical isolation. We must be compassionate, non-complacent, and community-minded. ”

“I am proud to say that our Federation is meeting this moment as we always do,” said the Federation Campaign Chair, Debra Halperin. “Because of our Annual Campaign, we are able to respond immediately, with our supported agencies. But it’s clear that we will need to help many more vulnerable people with food, financial assistance, mental health care and other critical services.”

“A gift to the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County’s Annual Campaign does all this and more,” Halperin continued. “So, especially in these uncertain times, we invite you to join us on this special GIVING TUESDAY NOW. And if you or someone you know needs help, please reach out to our agency partner Ruth & Norman Rales Jewish Family Services at 561-852-3333.

“Together we will continue to thrive.”