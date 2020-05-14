Florida Comcast Customers Can Enjoy More Than 10,000 Free TV Shows & Movies This Week

Xfinity Watchathon Runs Through Sunday, May 17

Boca Raton, FL – Comcast Xfinity video and Internet-only customers can enjoy thousands of the year’s hit shows and movies for free through Sunday, May 17 during Xfinity Watchathon Week. For the first time, Xfinity Watchathon content includes episodes of Hulu Originals Castle Rock, Dollface, The Handmaid’s Tale, High Fidelity, Little Fires Everywhere, Ramy and Shrill.

Other popular titles that will be free during Watchathon include EPIX’s Godfather of Harlem and Belgravia; STARZ’s Outlander, Power, and new series Hightown, and SHOWTIME® drama Billions. Free programming is available across Xfinity platforms including X1, Flex and Xfinity Stream.

Also new this year, X1 customers can tune into an Xfinity Watchathon Week Channel featuring free programming across providers curated by Xfinity’s team of editors. The channel can be accessed within the guide on channel one.

In total, more than 10,000 TV series and movies are available for free from more than 70 networks and streaming services including Acorn TV, A&E, AFRO, Aspire TV, Bravo, Bluprint, Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Cine Mexicano, DOGTV, EPIX, FOX, HBO, HISTORY Vault, Hitz, Lifetime, Lifetime Movie Club, NBC, Nick Jr., MTV, National Geographic, Pantaya, PlayKids, REVOLT, SHOWTIME, STARZ, TBS, USA Network, VH1 and Hulu, which is now available to X1 and Flex customers everywhere with a Hulu subscription.

In addition, Xfinity customers can enjoy Peacock from NBCUniversal – now available as an early preview to X1 and Flex customers – with over 15,000 hours of shows and movies included at no additional cost all the time.

For more information on Watchathon Week, visit https://www.xfinity.com/Watchathon2020.

