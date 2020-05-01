Feeding South Florida has Distributed Over 6 Million Pounds of Food in 6 Weeks

Feeding South Florida®, the leading domestic hunger-relief organization in South Florida, is working diligently to respond to the COVID-19 crisis and the rapidly evolving and increased food needs of those who are food insecure in Palm Beach County.

To supplement closed schools, senior meal sites and support the increased unemployed population, Feeding South Florida has partnered with municipalities, schools, nonprofits and other organizations to set up drive-thru distributions throughout Palm Beach County. In Palm Beach County alone, Feeding South Florida has distributed over six million pounds in six weeks, thereby doubling its output from last year during those same six weeks.

· City of Boynton Beach Distribution: Feeding South Florida, the City of Boynton Beach and Christ Fellowship Church joined forces to create an efficient and critically-needed food distribution in Palm Beach County in response to the COVID-19 crisis. These three entities have come together to make a food distribution at Christ Fellowship Church in Boynton Beach possible every Thursday, 9–11 a.m. The City of Boynton Beach donated $15,000, and Christ Fellowship donated $10,000, to support the distribution.

· Town of Jupiter Distribution: With the growing increase in demand, Feeding South Florida has added yet another distribution to the community in the Town of Jupiter, supported by Admiral’s Cove Foundation. The distribution will take place at the FAU Jupiter Campus every Friday, 9 a.m.– 11 a.m.

Feeding South Florida’s Palm Beach County food distributions include:

· City of West Palm Beach – Mondays, 9 a. m.– 11 a.m.

· City of Lake Worth –Tuesdays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· City of Delray Beach – Wednesdays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· City of Boynton Beach – Christ Fellowship – Thursdays, 9 a.m.– 11 a.m.

· City of Rivera Beach – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· City of Greenacres – Fridays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

· Town of Jupiter –Fridays, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Fresh produce, protein, dairy and shelf-stable items are distributed at each of these distributions on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

In Palm Beach County alone, there are over 180,000 food insecure individuals throughout Palm Beach County who question where they will get their next meal. Since March 9 in Palm Beach County alone, Feeding South Florida has distributed over 6 million pounds of food, almost double the same amount last year during these same six weeks. This includes:

· Over 3,586,000 pounds to Feeding South Florida partner agencies

· Over 2,415,000 pounds through Feeding South Florida drive-thru events including 50,000 meal boxes in support of the Palm Beach County School District’s grab n’ go meal efforts.

“When municipalities come together with Feeding South Florida, we create highly efficient systems to get food to those who need it the most,” said Paco Vélez, president and CEO of Feeding South Florida. “During this unprecedented time of crisis, we at Feeding South Florida need astounding amounts of assistance, and we are very grateful for this help from our community.”

Feeding South Florida’s food distributions are updated daily and available at https://feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19/.

To find out how you can help, learn about what Feeding South Florida is doing, safety precautions, and much more, visit https://feedingsouthflorida.org/covid19/.