Did you know that depression ranks among the top three workplace issues in the U.S., along with family crisis and stress, and is the leading cause of disability in Americans ages 15-44?

While the stigma associated with mental health is weaning, many Americans still do not seek treatment and point to the cost and lack of insurance coverage as barriers to seeking help. The need for affordable mental healthcare is essential to emotional and physical well-being, family and interpersonal relationships, and the ability to contribute to the community or society (e.g. work, school).

For 50 years the Faulk Center for Counseling has provided free and low-cost mental health programs to individuals of all ages. Services include individual, couples, family and group counseling; support groups; reduced-fee psychological testing; and educational workshops. No one is ever turned away due to an inability to pay.

The Faulk Center helps clients with depression, anxiety, trauma, childhood disorders, stress management, anger management, gender identity issues, mindfulness, relationship issues, self-esteem and more. We emphasize the benefits of early intervention and prevention, especially as the mental health crisis among youth continues to increase. “In Florida, the suicide rate for teens between 12-17 jumped 77% between 2007-2017,” Sun-Sentinel (3/29/19).

The Faulk Center remains a place where individuals of all ages have the opportunity to grow and develop in construct ways. As cases of anxiety and depression increase due to the global pandemic, we remain an affordable, accessible and reliable mental health resource to our community.