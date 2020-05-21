Covid Cupcake Campaign Teen Helps Food Insecurity Families

Saint Andrew’s 10th Grader – Jack Rogers ’22 Provides Sweet Service Through The Covid Cupcake Campaign

Boca Raton, FL – In February, before the pandemic hit the United States, Jack Rogers ’22 volunteered at Feeding South Florida. He was shocked to hear that over 700,000 people in South Florida struggle with food insecurities.

Knowing that COVID-19 has only served to amplify the food insecurities throughout the nation, Jack was compelled to help out through a new initiative he created through his business, JackedUpCakes, called the “Covid Cupcake Campaign.”

Jack launched the campaign on May 1, 2020, and has already raised over $1,000 providing over 7,350 meals to those in need. He plans on running the campaign throughout the summer and hopes to raise awareness about this issue of food insecurity.