COVID-19 testing site opens at Florida Atlantic University

COVID-19 testing will now be more accessible to Boca Raton residents. A new drive-through testing site opened Thursday at Florida Atlantic University. The site is open from 8 a.m. through noon, Tuesday through Saturday. Appointments are required. however a doctors referral is not mandatory.

Photo by: WTVX West Palm Webteam

Photo identification with name and date of birth is required to be tested. With social distancing still in place, patients are encouraged to wear face coverings.

Testing is offered to anyone over the age of 12 and is open to patients with or without COVID-19 symptoms.

According to WPTV the site has already tested 86 people on Thursday and is scheduled to test 80 more by friday.

The site is located on the North end of the campus at the FAU Tech Runway located at 901 NW 35th Street. Patients seeking testing are advised to enter through Spanish River Boulevard.

To make an appointment, call 1-800-209-7919 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.