Comcast Awards Scholarships to 15 Palm Beach, Treasure Coast High School Seniors

Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program Recognizes Student Achievement In and Out of the Classroom

Boca Raton, FL – Comcast today announced it has awarded $37,500 in scholarships for the 2020-2021 school year to 15 Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast students as part of its annual Leaders and Achievers® Scholarship Program. These students are among 90 from across Florida who are receiving a total of $225,000 in Leaders and Achievers scholarships this year.

Students are selected for their outstanding community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. The award, funded by the Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation, is a one-time, $2,500 scholarship to be used toward undergraduate education-related expenses. Since 2001, about $33 million has been awarded to about 30,000 high school seniors across the country as part of the Leaders and Achievers program.

“We are honored to recognize the amazing achievements of our Leaders and Achievers scholarship winners and to help them further their education,” said Carla Roderick, Director of External Affairs and Community Impact for Comcast in Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. “These students are top achievers in academics and leaders in their communities and among their peers. They represent our future, and Comcast is proud to support them.”

The local scholarship recipients are planning to enroll in some of the top colleges and universities around the state and the country, including Florida Atlantic University, Florida State University, University of Florida, University of Miami and Columbia University.

The Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program recognizes high school seniors for their community service, academic performance, and leadership skills. These scholarships are provided to give young people the opportunity to continue their education to better compete in tomorrow’s workplace. Applicants to the Comcast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship Program must demonstrate academic excellence, commitment to community service, and outstanding qualities in character, integrity, and leadership.

Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast Leaders and Achievers Scholarship recipients:

Abigail Bracken of Stuart, Jensen Beach High School

Sophia Bracken of Stuart, Jensen Beach High School

Gema Cervantes of Belle Glade, Glades Central High School

Carlos De La Torre of Boynton Beach, Atlantic Community High School

Tia Duhaney of West Palm Beach, G-Star School of the Arts

Adryena Flores of West Palm Beach, American Heritage School Boca Delray

Sonali Goyal of Palm City, Martin County High School

Ralph Jeanty of Boca Raton, Boca Raton Community High School

Andrew Kaye of Boca Raton, Olympic Heights Community High School

Paige Kercheville of Royal Palm Beach, Seminole Ridge Community High School

Alexcia Plunkett of Lake Worth, Lake Worth Community High School

Jaylen Sanders of West Palm Beach, American Heritage School Boca Delray

Connor Steinolfson of Stuart, South Fork High School

Jemmanuel Theus of Royal Palm Beach, Royal Palm Beach High School

Valentina Velasco of Wellington, American Heritage School Boca Delray

Student Photos Available: Headshots of student recipients can be viewed and downloaded for use by the news media at: https://comcastfloridaproductions.com/fl/ekgn9TrAdt/Palm_Beach_Treasure_Coast_

Please note that not all student recipients submitted photos.

