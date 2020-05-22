COASTAL SERVICE ELECTROSTATIC DISINFECT INTRODUCES A PLANT BASED PRODUCT THAT KILLS 99.9% OF GERMS, VIRUSES AND MOLDS

Boca Chamber Member Update:

Boca Raton, FL- Coastal Service is pleased to announce a 100% safe and highly effective process utilizing Electrostatic Disinfectant Spray Technology that kills 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and mold using “Plant Based” botanical disinfectants. This product is 100% safe and completely free of any harmful ammonia compounds and bleach.



Coastal Service uses the first government registered hospital disinfectant using the essential oils from plants. In nature plants produce germ-killing essential oils to protect themselves from invading microbes, similar to how our bodies produce antibodies for our protection against disease. This product is a revolutionary blend of these antimicrobial extracts, particularly from the herb THYME.



The process provides maximum coverage to all surfaces with just one application. The spray coverage is the uniformity of spray droplets on target surfaces. Electrostatic sprayers achieve greater spray coverage by combining air turbulence with tiny, evenly sized spray droplets. Dense coverage on the back and underneath results from electrostatic wraparound.



This product kills over 99.9% of germs using food-grade plant extracts. There are no health warnings as it is all natural. There are no synthetic ingredients and the best part is you do not need to rinse or wipe it off after it is applied. “There are many benefits using this process one is the disinfection limits transmission of many communicable diseases including bacterial infections, influenza, and viruses, digestive disease such as Norwalk virus or salmonella,” said Todd Shore President of

Coastal Service. “ We look forward to disinfecting your business and home as we push forward to open up our community”.