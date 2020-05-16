City of Boca Raton Beach Parks Remain Closed

Public and private beaches in Palm Beach County will open on Monday, May 18, 2020. Pedestrians will have access to City beaches sunrise to sunset during the reopening phase, however, all City of Boca Raton beach parks including parking, facilities, restrooms, playgrounds and picnic pavilions will remain closed until further notice. Lifeguards will not be on duty and therefore beachgoers may swim at their own risk.

Beach parks that remain closed include:

Spanish River Park

Bark Beach at Spanish River Park

Red Reef Park

Gumbo Limbo Nature Center

Alan C. Alford Golf Course at Red Reef

South Beach Park

South Beach Pavilion

South Inlet Park (Palm Beach County beach will remain closed)

Additional Information

How beachgoers can access beaches:

Pedestrians and bicyclists can access beaches at beach park access points.

All parking inside the beach parks remains closed.

Parking is prohibited along A1A.

Beaches will be open sunrise to sunset.

All park facilities remain closed (restrooms, playgrounds, picnic pavilions, etc.).

Activities allowed while visiting the beach:

While activities are not restricted, social distancing guidelines should be maintained for safety of all beachgoers.

Lifeguards will not be on duty and therefore beachgoers may swim at their own risk.

Beach parks and parking openings: