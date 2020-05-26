City of Boca Raton Beach Parks and Parking Lots Open to Public

City of Boca Raton beach-front parks and parking lots will open to the public Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 8am – sunset forpermit holders and patrons paying the daily rates. Daily rates: ($20/Class 1 vehicle or $65/Class 2 vehicle)with credit or cash at the gates.

Lifeguards will be on duty.

Restrooms will be available (limited facilities open within parks)

Parties accessing the beaches shall follow CDC guidelines by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 persons and distancing themselves from other parties by 6 feet.

All City of Boca Raton beach parks playgrounds, picnic pavilions and the Dog Beach will remain closed until further notice.

until further notice.

City of Boca Raton beach parks include:

Red Reef Park

South Beach Park

Spanish River Park Reef Park

Palmetto Park Pavilion

(Gumbo Limbo Nature Center remains closed)

(Bark Beach remains closed)

Beach Permits: For beach permit information, patrons can visit Beach Permits to view eligibility requirements. Beach permits can be purchased and picked up at the Boca Raton Community Center (Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm).

Curbside processing and pick-up will take place from the west entrance of the Boca Raton Community Center. The Community Center building remains closed to the public.

For the health and safety of City staff and customers, all individuals must wear a face covering while speaking with City staff.

Credit cards will be accepted only. Cash payments will not be accepted.

Customers will place all required documents on a clipboard.

Staff will process the permit, place the documents, the permit and the receipt on the clipboard and give to the customer.

The clipboard/pen will be wiped down with a disinfectant between customers.

*Other parks not listed on the table below remain closed. * Group exercising, sports and fitness classes in parks are prohibited.