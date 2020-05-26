City of Boca Raton Beach Parks and Parking Lots Open to Public
City of Boca Raton beach-front parks and parking lots will open to the public Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 8am – sunset forpermit holders and patrons paying the daily rates. Daily rates: ($20/Class 1 vehicle or $65/Class 2 vehicle)with credit or cash at the gates.
- Lifeguards will be on duty.
- Restrooms will be available (limited facilities open within parks)
- Parties accessing the beaches shall follow CDC guidelines by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 persons and distancing themselves from other parties by 6 feet.
- All City of Boca Raton beach parks playgrounds, picnic pavilions and the Dog Beach will remain closed until further notice.
- Get updates on City beaches here.
City of Boca Raton beach parks include:
- Red Reef Park
- South Beach Park
- Spanish River Park Reef Park
- Palmetto Park Pavilion
- (Gumbo Limbo Nature Center remains closed)
- (Bark Beach remains closed)
Beach Permits: For beach permit information, patrons can visit Beach Permits to view eligibility requirements. Beach permits can be purchased and picked up at the Boca Raton Community Center (Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm).
- Curbside processing and pick-up will take place from the west entrance of the Boca Raton Community Center. The Community Center building remains closed to the public.
- For the health and safety of City staff and customers, all individuals must wear a face covering while speaking with City staff.
- Credit cards will be accepted only. Cash payments will not be accepted.
- Customers will place all required documents on a clipboard.
- Staff will process the permit, place the documents, the permit and the receipt on the clipboard and give to the customer.
- The clipboard/pen will be wiped down with a disinfectant between customers.
*Other parks not listed on the table below remain closed. * Group exercising, sports and fitness classes in parks are prohibited.