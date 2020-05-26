Published On: Tue, May 26th, 2020

City of Boca Raton Beach Parks and Parking Lots Open to Public

City of Boca Raton beach-front parks and parking lots will open to the public Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 8am – sunset forpermit holders and patrons paying the daily rates. Daily rates: ($20/Class 1 vehicle or $65/Class 2 vehicle)with credit or cash at the gates.

  • Lifeguards will be on duty.
  • Restrooms will be available (limited facilities open within parks)
  • Parties accessing the beaches shall follow CDC guidelines by limiting gatherings to no more than 10 persons and distancing themselves from other parties by 6 feet.
  • All City of Boca Raton beach parks playgrounds, picnic pavilions and the Dog Beach will remain closed until further notice.    
  • Get updates on City beaches here.

City of Boca Raton beach parks include:

  • Red Reef Park    
  • South Beach Park    
  • Spanish River Park Reef Park     
  • Palmetto Park Pavilion     
  • (Gumbo Limbo Nature Center remains closed)      
  • (Bark Beach remains closed)

Beach Permits: For beach permit information, patrons can visit  Beach Permits to view eligibility requirements. Beach permits can be purchased and picked up at the Boca Raton Community Center (Monday-Friday, 9am-4pm).

  • Curbside processing and pick-up will take place from the west entrance of the Boca Raton Community Center. The Community Center building remains closed to the public.
  • For the health and safety of City staff and customers, all individuals must wear a face covering while speaking with City staff.
  • Credit cards will be accepted only.  Cash payments will not be accepted.
  • Customers will place all required documents on a clipboard.
  • Staff will process the permit, place the documents, the permit and the receipt on the clipboard and give to the customer.
  • The clipboard/pen will be wiped down with a disinfectant between customers.

*Other parks not listed on the table below remain closed. * Group exercising, sports and fitness classes in parks are prohibited.

