City of Boca Raton Announces Small Business Recovery Relief Grant Program

On May 27, 2020, the Boca Raton City Council unanimously passed a $500,000 Small Business Recovery Relief Grant program for businesses within the city limits of Boca Raton. The grant program, which is designated from reserves in the City’s Economic Development fund, is intended to provide eligible businesses who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-time grants of up to $5,000. Grants will be awarded to businesses on a first-come-first eligibly served basis, until the total amount of program funding is awarded.

“Small businesses within the City of Boca Raton are the backbone of our community and we know they have been deeply affected by the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Mayor Scott Singer. “We hope this investment into our local economy can help during this time of need.”

To be considered eligible, businesses are required to complete an online application and submit any additional required documents. Businesses must meet the following grant program criteria to apply:

Closure: The physical location of the business must have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency (except for delivery, curbside pick-up and related activities).

Sales Reduction: Businesses must have experienced at least a 50% reduction in revenue as a result of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The grants awarded from the program may only be used for business expenses such as payroll, rent, utility payments and personal protective equipment (PPE). Grant funds must be used by the awarded businesses within 60 days of receipt and documents of the proper use of the funds must be submitted to the City within 6 months of receipt.

The online application will go live on Monday, June 1 at 8am. Additional criteria and information can be found at www.myBoca.us/SmallBusinessGrant.