Boynton man Accused of Robbing Store Says he was Desperate for Cash to Feed his Family

By Staff reports

A Boynton Beach man, accused of robbing a beauty shop with a pellet gun over the weekend, told police he was hungry and wanted money to feed his family, according to his arrest report.

Manuel Edgardo Zamora Torres also told police he was involved in two other robberies in the vicinity earlier this month, police said.

“Zamora Torres began apologizing to the officers and detectives for the incidents,” Detective Juan Montoya wrote in his report. “He also said he has been unemployed now for several months and needs money to feed his family.”

Police charged Zamora Torres, 40, with armed robbery and aggravated fleeing. The also charged Zamora Torres with the May 16 and 18 robberies at a Walgreens in the same shopping center, police said.

The cashier at Sally’s Beauty Supply told police that shortly before 3 p.m. on Saturday, Zamora Torres, who was wearing a camouflage bandana and blue gloves, walked into the store, pointed a handgun at her and demanded money. The store is in the 300 block of North Congress Avenue.

Torres then drove off in a white Audi Q50, which had blue tape over the license tag, police said.

An officer on patrol spotted the Audi after it stopped in traffic and tried to stop it, but Torres sped off, police said. He drove onto the sidewalk and through a residential community before police boxed him in, according to the report.

In his getaway attempt, Zamora Torres crashed his car, police said.

Police had been conducting surveillance of the shopping center after reports of burglaries.

Zamora Torres was being held in the Palm Beach County Jail on a $20,000 bond Monday.