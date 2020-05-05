Boca Student Receives Full Ride to FAU

Arthi Khan, Palm Beach State High School (Boca Raton)

FAU’s Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program Announces Class of 2024 Scholarship Recipients

Boca Raton, FL – The Florida Atlantic University (FAU) Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars program has awarded comprehensive scholarships to 15 Florida high school seniors. The scholarship offers academically talented, first-generation, low-income college students the opportunity to graduate from FAU, debt-free.

The generous financial aid package includes tuition, four-year on-campus housing, books, a meal plan and additional resources needed to complete their college degree.

The Class of 2024 scholars are:

Gema Cervantes, Glades Central High School (Belle Glade)

Kayla Harris, Seminole Ridge High School (Royal Palm)

Idolina Morales, Royal Palm Beach High School (Royal Palm)

Evan Cabrera, Lake Worth High School (Lake Worth)

Arthi Khan, Palm Beach State High School (Boca Raton)

Abigail Augustin, Atlantic Community High School (Delray Beach)

Genesis Hernandez, Village Academy High School (Delray Beach)

Tivonna Prince, Northeast High School (North Lauderdale)

Emily Seymour, Deerfield Beach High School (Coral Springs)

Daunte Harris, Tampa Bay Tech High School (Tampa)

Samaelle Louis, Piper High School (Lauderhill)

Indiraliz Gracia, McArthur High School (Hollywood)

Drexana Rolle, Doctors Charter School High School (Miami Gardens)

Aalesha Chisholm-Green, American High School (Miami Gardens)

Asia Starling, University High School (Orlando)

The Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program was launched in 2017 by Boca Raton philanthropists Aubrey and Sally Strul, along with FAU President John Kelly and first lady Carolyn Kelly. A former first-generation student, Aubrey Strul felt compelled to lessen the crippling burden of school debt for students by providing an initial investment of $1 million. Since then, the program has grown exponentially due to the support of additional donors.

Each Kelly/Strul scholar follows The Path, which includes wraparound services such as career planning, mentoring, and financial literacy support, among others. This initiative provides students with valuable tools for successful collegiate careers and post-graduate lives.

“It was difficult to select the Class of 2024 as we received amazing submissions from more than 60 outstanding students across the state,” said FAU President John Kelly. “We feel the young adults chosen exhibit many of the qualities we look for in a Kelly/Strul scholar, including determination, grit and intelligence. I look forward to watching them flourish.”

The Kelly/Strul program now includes nearly three dozen students. This spring, inaugural class scholar Isabel Hidalgo will graduate one year early with the goal of attending a graduate program for museum and public history work in the fall.

“Sally and I are proud to partner with FAU and, along with our board and mentors, help provide a level playing field for these students,” Aubrey Strul said. “We are so impressed with the Class of 2024 and expect great things from them.”

Donations supporting first-generation scholars’ success are welcome online at kellystrulscholars.fau.edu/give/ or by calling (561) 297-1272.

About the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program

By addressing systemic barriers and challenges, the Kelly/Strul Emerging Scholars Program provides comprehensive financial aid packages, as well as robust support programs to ensure students thrive at Florida Atlantic University. The program helps students develop valuable college success strategies, build confidence, understand their first-generation identity, connect to peer and professional mentors, and access campus resources which prepare them for a successful college career and meaningful post-graduate life.