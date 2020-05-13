Boca Raton STEM Students Aid Hospital Workers

STEM students from A.D. Henderson and FAU high schools in Boca Raton have been helping hospital workers with personal protection equipment such as face coverings during the pandemic.

According to WPBF, A.D. Henderson and FAU high schools STEM students have been utilizing 3D printers and have already printed out 3,400 pieces personal protection equipment for hospital workers. Not only does that include face coverings but also ear savers, which help relieve irritation behind the ear from the mask straps.

In order to get the personal protection equipment to those on the front lines, A.D. Henderson and FAU high students have been dropping off their projects at the front of the school while still practicing social distancing.