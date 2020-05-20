Boca Raton restaurants will currently be allowed to expand outdoor seating

As restaurants in Palm Beach County begin to open back up following the quarantine, there are many guidelines surrounding dining capacity that could impact business.

In an attempt to remedy this situation, Boca Raton will follow a similar plan to West Palm Beach in regards to “dining on the spot”.

This plan allows for extra seating that still adheres to the social-distancing and hygienic requirements. Under this plan, restaurants are able to expand seating onto sidewalks, streets, alleyways, and nearby lots.

As of recently, the county has allowed restaurants to increase inside seating capacity to 50 percent while this would still prove difficult for restaurants to generate a profit.

According to the Palm Beach Post, programs have been recently implemented in the county to allow restaurants to expand outdoor seating while keeping tables six feet apart.

As of last week, restaurants in Boca Raton’s Mizner Park were allowed to place tables onto streets closed to vehicular traffic.

This has been approved as a citywide program, causing a ton of local restaurants to submit applications for additional outdoor seating.