Boca Raton Hooters to Resume Indoor Dining and Patio Seating This Wednesday

Boca Raton, FL – Hooters of Boca Raton will open this Wednesday, May 13 for patio seating and the new mandate for indoor dining at 25% occupancy. Current hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Hooters of Boca Raton is located at 2240 NW 19 Street, Suite 1101 A, Boca Raton.

“We look forward to seeing and serving our community at our Boca Raton location. We want to thank our customers for their support,” said Hooters of Boca Raton Managing Partner Chris Torelli.

Hooters is also offering to go orders that can be placed at www.HootersToGo.comand delivery. LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 17 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.