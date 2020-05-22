Boca Raton high school conducts drive-through graduation ceremony

Boca Raton high school St. John Paul II Academy made sure their seniors were able to celebrate graduation amid social distancing.

The ceremony took place in the school’s parking lot last Saturday and a total of 99 graduates received their diplomas while remaining in their cars.

Photo by: WPTV Webteam

According to WPTV , graduate Gianna Sesto stated that, “It’s pretty cool. This is more fun than a real graduation. Never would’ve went through the sunroof if it wasn’t for this.”

Social distancing has forced many to get creative. It is uplifting to see the community come together despite the circumstances.