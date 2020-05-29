Boca Raton FC Announces Youth Academy Scholarships

BOCA RATON, FL – Boca Raton Football Club is excited to announce that the club will be offering full scholarships to children who want to participate in the Identification and Development Program as soon as the program is able to return to the field.

“We understand that these are difficult times for everyone and we want to help parents to continue on having their children playing the beautiful game,” says Boca Raton FC President, Douglas Heizer.

Parents who are interested in applying for the Boca Raton FC Youth Academy Scholarship must simply register in the link provided below and a member of the Boca Raton FC staff will be in contact with you regarding your application.

“The future of US Soccer is the children,” added Heizer. “Not having children playing youth soccer will be detrimental not only to the development of soccer in the United States, but to the parents who dream of sending their children to college on a soccer scholarship, or to the child who dreams of becoming a professional.”

This program would not be possible without the support of local businesses that are jumping on board with Boca Raton FC on this project. If you are a business owner and are interested in joining this project, please email [email protected].

“We can’t jeopardize our future because of our current situation,” concluded Heizer. “Our plan is to have at least 100 full scholarships to start however this number can go up as we have more support from local businesses.”

To apply for the scholarship, please visit https://forms.gle/65iJmFtzcU3Ld7eD6.