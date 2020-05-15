Boca Beat – 5/15

• The Achievement Centers for Children and Families (ACCF), established in 1969 and serves 900 local children and families annually from three locations in Delray Beach, reports overwhelming response to its meal program that launched on March 23. The organization has partnered with local restaurants and community agencies to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to local families. Thus far, they have been able to provide 3500 meals, including 1100 dinners, 900 lunches & 1500 breakfasts and, last Friday, were able to provide two rolls of toilet paper to each family.

• Farm Share, one of Florida’s leading food nonprofits, in partnership with Miami Marlins Foundation and Ark of the City are teaming up to host a distribution of food and supplies to South Floridians with food security needs during the coronavirus pandemic. The abrupt and ongoing interruption of business in various industries caused by COVID-19 has increased demand for food distributions to support Floridians. With the help of the Miami Marlins Foundation and Ark of The City, Farm Share is slated to feed 500 local households on Wednesday, April 15.

• In response to the “stay at home” orders affecting so many worldwide, The Unicorn Children’s Foundation is pivoting to provide virtual supports and resources to people with special needs and their families. The Foundation is seeking partners to provide virtual programs to a population who typically suffer from social isolation. Now is the time to take advantage of technology and ensure families have access to information, guidance, learning, and social opportunities.

• Just one day before receiving a letter from the City of Boca Raton that announced the closure of all nonessential and commercial businesses until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic, Florida Atlantic University merchandise store, It’s Owl Time, officially announced it would be permanently closing its store near the middle of May.

• As Florida Atlantic University has already announced that classes will continue to remain online throughout the Spring 2020 semester, an email was sent today to all students, professors, and other faculty on behalf of the Office of the Provost, that “students now have the option to change grading in most courses from letter grades to a Pass/Fail grade.”

• The Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced Florida will pilot a program for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to purchase groceries online with the use of an EBT card. SNAP participants are automatically eligible to participate in this program and do not need to apply.

• The Early Learning Coalition is seeking assistance in helping child care centers serving emergency personnel, and essential workers obtain the necessary supplies they need to stay open safely. During this time of need, The Early Learning Coalition of Palm Beach County has generously received a donation of $10,000 in highly coveted hand sanitizer from the Medical Group of South Florida.

• Officials at Boca Raton Regional Hospital today announced the appointment of Kerry-Ann McDonald, MD, to the medical staff of the Christine E. Lynn Women’s Health & Wellness Institute (LWHWI) and BocaCare® Physician Network. She specializes in benign and malignant breast disease.

• Art enthusiasts can expect to be moved this fall by three exhibits that cover a range of topics including sexual assault and its effect on victims. The exhibits, which will be displays at The Art Gallery at Eissey Campus and The Gallery at Lake Worth Campus, showcase stories, ideas and perceptions through paintings, drawings, photography, graphic design and more. They are free and open to the public and feature artwork created by PBSC students and community artists.

• Baptist Health South Florida is once again the most awarded healthcare system in South Florida by U.S. News & World Report with 32 high-performing awards in 14 types of care. Boca Raton Regional Hospital is once again the highest-ranked hospital.