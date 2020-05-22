ALL Sandbars are CLOSED! PBC BOATING AND WATER ACTIVITIES for Memorial Day Weekend * 5.22.20 thru 5.25.20

Palm Beach County Boating And Water Activities

ALL SANDBARS, ISLANDS and SHORELINES are CLOSED…to include:

Beer Can Island and Sandbar

Peanut Island and Sandbar

Munyon Islands

Jupiter and Tequesta Sandbars

This includes all Boats, Kayakers and Paddle Boarders

NO Rafting or NO Flotillas – tying/roping of boats to each other is prohibited!

Vessels may anchor in deeper water – they MUST be 50 feet apart from each other.

Violations of the Emergency Order can result in the following: Civil Fine, Arrest and Seizure of Assets.

These guidelines are in place for the SAFETY and WELFARE of Palm Beach County’s boating and water sports community.

For more information visit the following websites: www.pbcgov.org and/or

http://discover.pbcgov.org/PDF/COVID19/PBC-EO-7.pdf

PLEASE HELP US KEEP YOU SAFE

* BE RESPONSIBLE * BOAT SAFE * BOAT SMART *