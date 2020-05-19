50,000 Hand Sanitizers Donated S. FL First Responders, Needy

South Florida Cosmetics Manufacturer is Protecting Vulnerable Populations from COVID-19 While Saving 700 Jobs by Producing and Donating Hand Sanitizer 50,000 units to be donated to hospitals and first responders

Boca Raton, FL – Oxygen Development, a South Florida-based manufacturer of cosmetics, personal care and over the counter products, is protecting vulnerable populations from COVID-19 while saving the jobs of its more than 700 employees. The company is re-purposing many of its manufacturing lines into the production of hand sanitizer, which will be both donated and available at a more affordable cost than what is currently available to the general public.



Oxygen is committed to saving lives and pledges to aid the populations that are most vulnerable to COVID-19: the needy, healthcare workers and first responders, by donating 50,000 units of hand sanitizer to first responders in Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, the Urban League of Palm Beach County, Jackson Health Foundation, Boca Helping Hands, and Boys & Girls Clubs of Palm Beach County.

“We are tired of seeing price gouging which is difficult on our neighbors and community, many of whom have lost jobs and are just trying to keep their families safe,” said Philippe Cohen, CEO of Oxygen Development. “We can provide this critical product quickly, safely, and cost-effectively to those who need it most while continuing to compensate our employees. Everyone has a role to play in helping our community through this pandemic, and we are so grateful that we are in a position to keep our people employed and to help those in need.”

The 50,000 units produced will be donated to hospitals, the needy, and first responders throughout Florida, in the months of May and June. For consumers, the hand sanitizer will be marketed under the Oxygen Health & Wellness brand and sold at OxygenWellness.com. The products are being sold at cost for $3.99 per 5 oz. bottle, sold in packages of six for $23.94 and $12.96 per 31.2 oz, bottle, sold in packages of three for $38.88. Hand sanitizer sachets will also be available soon.

The production is taking place at Oxygen’s headquarters in Palm Springs, Florida, which is an FDA/OTC approved production and warehousing facility.



PRODUCT DETAILS:

• Formulated with 70% of Alcohol content

• Infused with a soothing and moisturizing blend of Aloe Vera & Plant derived Glycerin

• Lightweight and tack-free gel

• Leaves hands soft-smooth, not stripped

• For all skin types

• Vegan

• Parabens-free

• Sulfates-Free

• Gluten-Free

• Fragrance-Free

• PEGs-Free

• Phthalates-Free

• Made in US

About Oxygen Development

Established in 2002, Oxygen Development is a world-class leader in the development and production of high-quality color cosmetics, personal care and OTC products for numerous global and trendsetter brands.

Headquartered in Florida, Oxygen also operates Manufacturing Plants and R&D labs in six countries, across three geographic regions: The Americas, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, visit OxygenDevelopment.com or OxygenHealthWellness.com, and follow on social media at: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OxygenHealthWellness; Twitter: https://twitter.com/OxygenHWellness; and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/oxygenhealthwellness.