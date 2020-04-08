What the FAU Cares Emergency Fund means for current and future students

On April 1, Florida Atlantic University announced the creation of the “FAU Cares Emergency Fund,” which will help any students currently experiencing any type of financial burden due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This announcement comes after FAU President John Kelly addressed the fact that more than 65 percent of students who attend the university are employed to help cover the costs of tuition, housing, textbooks and other college expenses.

According to the university, the “FAU Cares Emergency Fund” will only be available to “currently registered, degree-seeking students who are experiencing financial hardship,” in which they themselves have been laid off from a job or cannot work a current job, as well as if the student’s family as a whole may be struggling too.

“We hope to assist as many students as we can, however, this depends upon the level of contribution,” Acting Vice President of Student Affairs and Enrollment Management Larry Faerman said. “We encourage donors to give what they can and support our Owls through this crisis.”

With the fund consisting of contributions from university faculty, staff, alumni and the entire FAU community, students are required to fill out a current Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form before applying for the fund, which can be done through FAU’s Office of Student Financial Aid.

While funds may not be distributed to each individual student who needs it, applications will be reviewed on a first come first serve basis and the Office of Financial Aid will work with each student to allocate the funds based on the federal guidelines already in place.

“The most important thing for students to know is that we have a caring community, on and off campus, that is invested in their success,” Faerman said. “We may not have financial resources to assist everyone, but we are working hard to assist them in progressing toward graduation and what lies next for them.”

Despite students continuing to work on their coursework remotely throughout the end of the Spring 2020 semester and at least through the first half of the Summer 2020 semester, enrollment of incoming freshmen into the Summer 2020 and Fall 2020 semesters remains “strong,” according to Faerman. With that said, FAU will be able to assist those new students in transitioning from high school to college as well.

To make a donation to the FAU Cares Emergency Fund, one can donate here or by mailing a check, made out to FAU Foundation, Inc, to 777 Glades Road, ADM 295, Boca Raton, FL, 33431, with the desired fund designation written on the memo line.

“Students should know that their FAU family is here to support them,” Faerman said. “FAU faculty and staff are working to continue the operations of FAU preparing for our students to return.”