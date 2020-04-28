What Are the Best Online Casino Games for Beginners?

While seasoned players and casual gamblers still flock to the grand casinos in Las Vegas, Monaco and Macau, online casino games are surging in popularity, creating a multi-million dollar industry. Being able to play and place bets from the comfort of your own home has proven to have great appeal, and the accessibility of online games draws in new players every day – players who may not have ever set foot in a ‘real’ casino. With such a wide variety of gaming options available in online casinos, it can be a bit daunting for beginners. Luckily, there are some fun, easy to play games to get you started, which just might win you some money! Whether you prefer to play on slot machines or take your chances at the card tables, there are great casino games available which you can play with little or no experience. Let’s take a closer look.

Slot Machines

A mainstay of casinos worldwide, and an iconic part of the gambling experience in Las Vegas, slot machines are a simple and fun way to gamble online. A good online casino will have a large variety of slot machines, with different themes, graphics and bonuses available. If you’re into high tech graphics, some casinos employ 3D effects and other state-of-the-art technology to bring the slot machines to life. The beauty of slot machines lies in their simplicity, so they appeal to rookies and seasoned players alike. There are no rules to learn, no tricky strategy to master, no dealer to tip, just a jackpot, one lucky spin away.

Roulette

Another classic and evocative casino game, roulette is really simple, really fun and could be really lucrative if lady luck is smiling at you! Simply choose a number where you think the ball will land, and let the wheel do the rest. Roulette works really well online and is really easy for beginners to pick up – forget tricky tactics, like slot machines it is purely about luck. And when it comes to online roulette, any decent casino will have countless bonuses and extras to play for, to heighten the gambling experience.

Blackjack

If the card table is where you prefer to wager, you won’t find an easier or more enjoyable game to begin with than blackjack. Here you are playing against the dealer, but once you learn the extremely simple rules, you will quickly find yourself playing like an expert. Like its physical counterpart, online blackjack offers some of the best odds in the casino. While it is a very simple game to get the hang of, before you start placing big money it is prudent to check out some tactics and strategies online, to make sure you’re playing with a full deck. Also, some online casinos offer variations on the standard rules, so double-check that you are playing the blackjack you are familiar with.

Texas Hold‘em / Let it Ride Poker

﻿Probably the easiest and best-known form of poker, Texas hold’em is easy to pick up, and really good fun to play. Pit your cards and your nerve against other players as you try to outsmart and out bluff them. You definitely need to know the rules for this game before you play, but once you get the hang of the card combos and their relative strengths, you can start wagering with confidence. For absolute beginners, many online casinos offer Let It Ride, a poker game that lets you know your odds in real-time, to give you an idea of how likely you are to triumph, and how much you stand to win if you do. Again, this can be played with a live dealer and against real opponents in many online casinos. Poker is an immersive and enduringly popular game among gamblers.

Craps

It may look a bit intimidating, but ultimately shooting craps is as simple as rolling dice and betting on the outcomes. Of course, it can get a bit more complex, it’s possible to place wagers on a sequence or combination of outcomes, and the craps table is slightly daunting in its layout. You’ll find that rules and payouts will vary between casinos as well. But don’t let this put you off! Once you get started, craps is one of the most fun ways to play in casinos and translates brilliantly as an online game. Most casinos will offer an array of different bonuses and prizes also.

Gambling in casinos is becoming ever more accessible, in no small way thanks to the migration of the games to an online environment. It’s easier than ever to go from beginner to expert, and hopefully find some luck on the way!

