Water in the Desert

Desperate times call for desperate measures. This phrase likely originates with a saying of the ancient Greek physician Hippocrates represents the moment that we are living in COVID-19. This saying works for good people and bad people too.

Right now is the best moment for cyber criminals act because honest citizens like you are feeling the pressure this pandemic brought to the entire world. Everybody is focus on how to survive it means If I maliciously show you a chance to get out of this situation fast and easy and even better you will earn money on it that’s the perfect way out for you and best scam for the bad guy.

Never fall for a scam was a good thing, however this right moment is the worst time. It’s like you are in a desert squandering water which the pandemic is the desert and money is the water. You can never do that. So, the best way for you avoid this scenario is: you must think twice before every move.

Great opportunity that falls on your lap means big red flag. Remember crises are equal opportunities only when you make it happens, not when somebody you don’t know brings it to you. Keep in mind that just because you don’t have money you can’t lose it.

Scammers like the idea when an honest and confident person thinks he can’t be scammed. You might not have cash, but you might have credit, car, house or watch. If you are alive you must have something to lose and the scammer will get whatever he can even your own dignity because they are sociopaths.

Try to follow these tips. Always hire a private investigator before you start a deal. Risk assessment is the first word must come to your mind when you are making a deal. You might think you can’t do it because you don’t have money, or this is for big companies. Wrong!

You can set a budget for a PI brings to you all the information you need to be sure the people you are dealing with are really good people and they have a clean past.

Do you remember the analogy about the desert and the water? When you are investing a PI to find out who are the people, you’re dealing with it’s like you are drinking water and not squandering it.

Don’t let you are anxiety make you see a mirage where there will be only sand.