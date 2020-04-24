“Virtual Run to Feed America 5k” To help feed Americans in need due to COVID-19

Boca Chamber Member Update:

Boynton Beach, FL: David Fleisher announced the “Virtual Run to Feed America 5k”. This free running event for charity brings us together as a community and benefits Feeding America. Feeding America is the nation’s largest domestic hunger relief organization which has seen a huge increase in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This virtual run takes place nationally on May 9th at 9am in each time zone.

“With the advent of Virtual Runs, we have an awesome opportunity to bring the community together to have some fun while simultaneously helping Americans facing food shortages due to loss of income,” says David Fleisher, Race Director. “No one has been spared from the effects of the pandemic.”

Visit RunSignup at the link below to register for event and donate to Feeding America

https://runsignup.com/Race/FL/BoyntonBeach/VirtualRuntoFeedAmerica5k

About: David Fleisher is an avid runner, realtor and dad of two girls ages ten and twelve. In 2009 during the great recession, David lost everything he had worked for and had to start over. He knows what’s it like to need help from others to put food on the table.

David Fleisher is available for a Zoom interview upon request. Please contact Debbie Reznik at 786-493-9738 to schedule.