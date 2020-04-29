Virtual Event with Country Singers & Painter to Raise $ for Food Insecure in PB County

Kurt Stevens

Boca Helping Hands to hold Virtual Event on May 1

To Raise Funds to Meet Increased Demand Due to COVID-19

Boca Raton, FL –Tired of social distancing at home? Join Boca Helping Hands for its first virtual fundraiser on Friday, May 1 at 7 p.m. EDT. The event, Boca Helping Hands: Online Edition, A Virtual Event, will be streamed on Facebook Live and will include live performances by two Nashville artists with South Florida ties (Kurt Stevens and Dawn Marie), live performance art by Dale Henry “Paintman,” an auction and more.

The online auction opened on Friday, April 24 and will close midway through the May 1 event. Guests who register by midnight April 30 will be eligible to win raffle prizes including wine, gift cards, and more, with names drawn starting at 6:45 PM during the countdown to the main event.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the demand for food has almost doubled for the organization’s feeding programs. This event will help meet those demands. The virtual event is being held in place of Boca Helping Hands MONOPOLY Event, which was cancelled due to COVID-19, and will raise money for backpacks filled with food for food-insecure kids, meals for families trying to make ends meet during the pandemic, and job training for people who need new careers now that so many are out of work.

Speakers will include Board President Gary Peters, Executive Director Greg Hazle, Event Chair Rochelle LeCavalier, and Auctioneer Neil Safer. Sponsors include JM Family Enterprises, Inc., Fred and Noreen Hassan, Tandy and Joe Robinson, Peter and Susan Brockway, Pink Palm and Douglas Elliman.



“In these times with social distancing, we need to get creative with our fundraising events,” said Gary Peters, Boca Helping Hands Board Chair. “The families and individuals that we serve need our services more than ever. We are excited to hold this event that will be entertaining, while helping raise funds for local families in need.”

To participate in the live stream of the event, register for the event/auction, or to donate visit https://www.bocahelpinghands.org/VirtualEvent. For more information, contact Karen Swedenborg at 561-417-0913, ext. 202 or visit bocahelpinghands.org.

Singer Kurt Stevens

A Boca Raton, Florida native, Kurt Stevens is bringing his own brand of chilled-out South Florida beach vibes to the rough backroad sounds of Nashville – an esthetic best demonstrated in his latest release, “Once In A Blue Moon” (October 2019). “Good music is about an emotional reaction. Whether it’s about the good times, being with friends on a boat, or heartbreak, it has to be honest enough that the listener feels it.”

Turning heads on the local circuit and proving himself ready for the big leagues, Stevens’ track ‘I Already Know’ became a playlist favorite upon release in early 2019, landing on Spotify’s ‘New Boots’ playlist, and earning over 1 million streams across all platforms. His tour schedule has found him headlining at the Martin County Fair, Indian River County Fair, and Hooked on Music Festival; as well as opening up for name acts like Dustin Lynch, The Band Perry, Maren Morris, and Luke Combs.

When he’s not writing and performing, Stevens, ever the Floridian, always likes to come back to the sea. “My passion is being outside on the water. Fishing and surfing…” he expressed smoothly, “There’s something about the ocean. No matter what you’re going through, you can go out on the ocean and feel how small you are – how small your problems really are against this vastness. It’s humbling and grounding.”

Singer Dawn Marie

Whether it was singing in choir, at church, asking whatever adult she could find to play a song just so she could sing along, or singing at school, Dawn Marie’s story has always included her love of music. This love turned into a passion and that passion into a calling as she grew up, eventually landing her one of the coveted spots at the Dorian Vocal Festival and a scholarship to Luther College.

After college, Dawn spent years performing country and rock music for audiences all over the Midwest, honing her performing and songwriting skills. She leveraged that time traveling, performing, and most importantly, learning about playing live. She’s a natural performer with the experience and passion to command an audience’s attention. She has had the pleasure of sharing stages with many talented national acts, such as Sara Evans, Diamond Rio, Tyler Farr, John Beland, Little Texas, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, and many more.

In 2017, she released her first EP, which was recorded at Drum Farm Studio in rural Wisconsin, and produced by John L. Richardson (Tommy Keene, Gin Blossoms, Badfinger). The six-song, eponymous EP showcases Dawn’s voice and her story. Her personality comes through on this entire record: hopeful, confident, bold, kind, and resilient. With her latest release, Ready, Set, Girl Go, Dawn Marie explores new emotional territory with songs about life and love, heartache and humor. The five-song EP saw her return to Drum Farm Studio, with John L. Richardson producing again. This record features the songwriting and musicianship of R. Walt Vincent (Pete Yorn, Liz Phair, Tommy Keene).

Dale Henry “PAINTMAN”

Both intriguing and entertaining, watch as Dale Henry transforms blank canvases into amazing pieces of art within minutes live before your very eyes.

Having preformed events for all types of occasions, at venues such as and including Madison Square Garden, Hard Rock Casino, MGM, Ocean Reef Yacht Club, for all kinds of people, including celebrities, pro athletes and world leaders.

About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at three Palm Beach County locations and serves over 55,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnership with Genesis Community Health, serving uninsured clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, transportation, and hospitality industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes and courses in nutrition and other life skills. Staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 14th Consecutive Year. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit bocahelpinghands.org.