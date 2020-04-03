US Department Of Labor Announces New Paid Sick Leave And Expanded Family and Medical Leave Due to COVID-19 Workplace Challenges

On March 18, 2020, President Trump signed into law the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA, which creates two new emergency paid leave requirements in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act (EPSLA), entitles certain employees to take up to two weeks of paid sick leave.

The Emergency Family and Medical Leave Expansion Act (EFMLEA) amends Title I of the Family and Medical Leave Act, permitting certain employees to take up to twelve weeks of expanded family and medical leave, ten of which are paid, for specified reasons related to COVID-19.

In addition, on March 27, 2020, the President signed into law the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which amends certain provisions of the EPSLA and the provisions of the FMLA added by the EFMLEA.

In general, the FFCRA requires covered employers to provide eligible employees up to two weeks of paid sick leave at full pay, up to a specified cap, when the employee is unable to work because the employee is subject to a Federal, State, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19, has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19, or is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and seeking a medical diagnosis.

The FFCRA also provides up to two weeks of paid sick leave at partial pay, up to a specified cap, when an employee is unable to work because of a need to care for an individual subject to a Federal, State, or local quarantine or isolation order related to COVID-19 or who has been advised by a health care provider to self-quarantine due to concerns related to COVID-19; because of a need to care for the employee’s son or daughter whose school or place of care is closed, or whose child care provider is unavailable, due to COVID-19 related reasons; or because the employee is experiencing a substantially similar condition, as specified by the Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The FFCRA also requires covered employers to provide up to twelve weeks of expanded family and medical leave, up to ten weeks of which must be paid at partial pay, up to a specified cap, when an eligible employee is unable to work because of a need to care for the employee’s son or daughter whose school or place of care is closed, or whose child care provider is unavailable, due to COVID-19 related reasons.

The FFCRA covers private employers with fewer than 500 employees and certain public employers. Small employers with fewer than 50 employees may qualify for an exemption from the requirement to provide paid leave due to school, place of care, or child care provider closings or unavailability, if the leave payments would jeopardize the viability of their business as a going concern.

Under the FFCRA, covered private employers qualify for reimbursement through refundable tax credits as administered by the Department of the Treasury, for all qualifying paid sick leave wages and qualifying family and medical leave wages paid to an employee who takes leave under the FFCRA, up to per diem and aggregate caps, and for allocable costs related to the maintenance of health care coverage under any group health plan while the employee is on the leave provided under the FFCRA.

For information on the tax credits, see irs.gov/forms-pubs/about-form-7200 and irs.gov/pub/irs-drop/n- 20-21.pdf.

For more information on the COVID-19 related small business loans, see sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources.

To review the temporary rule (due to be published on April 6, 2020, go to: s3.amazonaws.com/public-inspection.federalregister.gov/2020-07237.pdf