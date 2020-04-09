Unicorn Children’s Foundation is Seeking Partners to Provide Virtual Support for People with Special Needs and Their Families

Boca Raton, FL – In response to the “stay at home” orders affecting so many worldwide, The Unicorn Children’s Foundation is pivoting to provide virtual supports and resources to people with special needs and their families. The Foundation is seeking partners to provide virtual programs to a population who typically suffer from social isolation. Now is the time to take advantage of technology and ensure families have access to information, guidance, learning, and social opportunities.



Sharon Alexander, CEO of the Unicorn Children’s Foundation, shared “So many families urgently need our help as students with special needs are no longer in school, adults with special needs have lost jobs, and families are struggling to help their child(ren) continue to progress.”



The Unicorn Children’s Foundation is requesting proposals for presentations from individuals who would be willing to participate in the virtual Unicorn Connection Center. Prospective partners may have a special skill or hobby to offer as a social/recreational program (art, crafts, cooking, sewing, etc.) or have a specialized certificate/license to provide therapeutic/educational programs (early interventionist, teachers, social workers, attorneys, estate planners, etc.). The Foundation will provide the technological infrastructure and marketing supports for any partners. Interested parties should visit https://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org/partner.html to complete the online proposal.



During these unprecedented times, we must innovate to ensure that the most vulnerable members of society have opportunities to find meaning and purpose as engaged members of the “virtual” community. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org/partner.html or email [email protected].



About the Unicorn Children’s Foundation

Unicorn Children’s Foundation is a 25 year old non-profit organization that is dedicated to building communities of acceptance, support, and opportunity for kids and young adults who are challenged by special needs and neurodiversity by supporting or developing its cradle to career pathways. Our initiatives connect families to community resources, advocate for inclusive opportunities, respect differences, empower individuals, and support success. With 1 in 6 children being diagnosed with a developmental or learning disorder, we believe it is our responsibility to create a world where all children’s potential can flourish. To learn more about the Unicorn Children’s Foundation visit http://www.unicornchildrensfoundation.org. Also available on Facebook and Twitter.





