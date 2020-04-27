TOM ZEICHMAN JOINS BEIGHLEY, MYRICK, UDELL & LYNNE P.A. AS A PARTNER TO FORM ITS NEW BANKRUPTCY DEPARTMENT

Boca Chamber Member Update

Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynne P.A. (BMULaw), announced that Tom Zeichman has joined the firm as a partner to form the bankruptcy department of BMULaw. This addition will allow BMULaw to advise their clients on bankruptcy and insolvency matters, whether as debtors or creditors, across BMULaw’s locations in Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade County and throughout the state of Florida.

“More than ever, our clients and community want a team with a full play book to advise them on options and to execute a plan. The addition of Tom has established a bankruptcy department that builds upon our commitment to meeting our clients and communities’ needs,” said BMULaw Partner, Adam Beighley. “Plus, Tom’s ties to South Florida, deep relationships, and practical approach to client issues fits BMULaw’s culture and was a natural addition.”

With the addition of Zeichman, BMULaw adds a bankruptcy law practice to its established real estate, litigation, land use and regulatory, and corporate practices. For Zeichman, BMULaw’s extensive reach, sophisticated complimentary practice groups including real estate and litigation, cutting edge technology, an increased demand for bankruptcy services, and commitment to its clients and their communities made the decision to move an easy one.

“I am excited to join BMULaw which has extensive resources, including litigation, real estate, and regulatory practice coupled with deep ties to the communities will benefit our clients,” said Zeichman. “BMULaw and I strive to anticipate our clients’ needs and goals. Joining BMULaw allows us to develop strategies to provide effective legal advice and to obtain results for our clients.”

Zeichman has represented debtors, creditors, trustees, and receivers throughout bankruptcy and insolvency matters in South Florida and in other states in the retail, hotel, health, and professional services industries. Tom is a South Florida native who serves on the Continuing Legal Education Committee for the Bankruptcy Bar Association for the Southern District of Florida and on the Planning and Zoning Board for the City of Boca Raton.

Zeichman brings extensive experience in bankruptcy and restructuring law including insolvency transactions, negotiations, workouts, and bankruptcy related litigation. Zeichman will focus his practice on business and personal bankruptcy matters, distressed transactions, creditor rights, assignments for the benefit of creditors, creditor workouts and more.

About Beighley, Myrick, Udell & Lynne P.A.

In business for more than 20 years, BMULaw’s hands-on and deal-oriented approach helps ensure that their clients’ goals are achieved professionally, ethically, efficiently and cost-effectively. With locations in Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, the firm’s scope of services extends across the State of Florida and nationally.

