Time to Set Your Personal and Professional SMART Goals

Time to Set SMART Goals

By: Robert S. Curry

Yes, it is time to develop your personal and professional SMART goals again. Unfortunately, if you are like 97% of those who do set goals, you are prepared with high intent and expectations, then filed your goals away and never thought about them again until next January.

Time to Set SMART Goals

Most of you have heard of the acronym SMART goals, which stand for: Specific – Goals should be specific or, in other words, precise (Who, What, Where & Why). Measurable – How would you be able to demonstrate and evaluate the accomplished goal unless it is measurable? Achievable – Goals should stretch/challenge you, but they must be within your ability to achieve. Realistic – How does the goal fit into your critical personal or business responsibilities? Time Bound – There needs to be a deadline set to accomplish the goal such as: By March 1st, etc.

This system is an excellent way to set your personal goals. Unfortunately, it falls a little short of helping you to accomplish the goal. The well-known motivational speaker Tony Robbins has a quote that fits this topic well:

“If you talk about it, it’s a dream, if you envision it, it’s possible, but if you schedule it, it’s real.”

Scheduling is the secret!

Scheduling is the secret to accomplishing your goals; you need to schedule them. Let me share an example, so you understand better what I mean. Let’s assume my personal goals is “Lose 15 pounds by March 31st. The “why” for the weight loss is that I will look better in my clothes, be healthier, live longer, which are all excellent reasons. The goal is easy to measure, achievable, realistic and has deadlines. We met all the SMART goal criteria.

Time to Set SMART Goals – Microsoft Outlook is a great tool to help accomplish your goals.

The key to accomplishing the goal is to schedule it! I am a robust user of Microsoft Outlook, an excellent tool for this goal-accomplishing process. To achieve my goal, I need to walk three miles four times a week, eat 1,000 calories or less per day and stop drinking alcoholic beverages.

In Outlook, I first posted on my calendar what my goal weight will be at the end of each of the three months, five pounds less than my current weight. Next, I schedule morning walks four days a week from 5:30 until 6:30 AM with a reminder that will wake me up at 5:15 AM to do my walk. I then post on my Outlook calendar to remind myself to weigh myself daily after my walk. I also set a reminder each evening to record a post whether I stayed within my 1,000-calorie diet and did not drink any alcohol.

By using Outlook to schedule and record the results of my daily efforts towards my weight loss goal, the program reminds me what to do daily. I review my regular posts for my progress each day, which helps me maintain my motivation and self-discipline. These are essential ingredients in accomplishing any goal. This system works as well for your professional goals as your personal goals.

Time to Set SMART Goals – If you use this Outlook scheduling system as a tool to help you accomplish your goals, you will find that achieving goals is much more comfortable. Good luck!

My name is Robert Curry, and I am an Author, CEO Coach, Keynote Speaker, and Turnaround Specialist. Over the past 20 years, I have worked with more than 70 companies taking their businesses from Loses to Profits.

Please click on the links below to read some my other articles like Time to Set Your Personal and Professional SMART Goals.

Dealing with Unproductive Employees!

Four Steps to Hire the Best Employees

Marketing 101 – More than Super Bowl ads.

Recently, I published two books about turnarounds: “From Red to Black – A Business Turnaround” and “The Turnaround.” Both books are true stories about turnarounds of real companies that I have turned around during my career. In both books, I have shared all my Profit Improvement Recommendations (“PIR’s”). PIR’s helped to grow sales, reduce expenses, improve cash flow, and most importantly, strengthen the management teams.

If the information in this article Time to Set Your Personal and Professional SMART Goals helps you, your family or a business associate, please email me at [email protected] and share with me the story.

If you would like to purchase either or both books autographed by the author, please click on the following link: Redtoblackbooks.com.