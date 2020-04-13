Thousands of Meals for Underserved at Delray’s Achievement Centers During Pandemic

Kilwins Easter Chocolate

Delray’s Achievement Centers for Children and Families

distributes 3500 meals and launches new initiatives

Delray Beach, FL – The Achievement Centers for Children and Families (ACCF), established in 1969 and serves 900 local children and families annually from three locations in Delray Beach, reports overwhelming response to its meal program that launched on March 23. The organization has partnered with local restaurants and community agencies to provide breakfast, lunch and dinner to local families. Thus far, they have been able to provide 3500 meals, including 1100 dinners, 900 lunches & 1500 breakfasts and, last Friday, were able to provide two rolls of toilet paper to each family.

Dinners have been provided by Delray’s 3rd and 3rd and its Chef Emerson Frisbee, along with Bill Caesar of Caesar’s Famous Ribs Catering. Breakfasts are being provided by a private donor with lunches provided by FLIPANY. The food is being distributed via drive-through pick ups to the families who participate in the Achievement Centers’ Family Strengthening Program at all sites, the Nancy K. Hurd Campus, the Morton Downey Family Resource Center Campus, Pine Grove Elementary School and Village Academy. The meal distribution fills in the gap and helps feed parents as well as families with kids over 18 who are not served by the school district meal program. And for Easter, Kilwins Chocolate of Delray Beach donated over 250 chocolate bunnies for the kids.

“We were happy to be able to donate! These are very trying times. We need to do whatever we can to bring a little sunshine to whoever we can,” Kilwin’s owner Allison Whitworth said.

In addition to meal distributions, the Achievement Centers is also offering other services including:

• Family services –With a high percentage of Achievement Center families speaking Creole at home, the organization has worked to translate essential information, as well as offer guidance on finances during this time.

• Grocery bags. Grocery bags donated through community support with food and essentials are being provided to families who currently participate in ACCF’s programs and are critically in need.

• Virtual story time. ACCF teachers and volunteers are reading curriculum-based books to kids each day during virtual story time. Each week the sessions will include different “readers” and books.

“The demand for our services is greater than ever and have launched new initiatives to keep up with these needs, while pulling together as a community,” said Stephanie Seibel, Chief Executive Officer for ACCF. “Our partners and supporters have been instrumental in our efforts to serve meals for over 200 families each week, all while supporting local restaurants and their employees.”

The organization has set up a COVID-19 Emergency Fund and is seeking donations from the community. ACCF is also offering an up to date list of resources to keep families informed at AchievementCentersFL.org/coronavirus.

About Achievement Centers for Children & Families

At Achievement Centers for Children & Families children are involved in Early Learning (Toddler and Preschool), After School, Teen and Summer Camp programs that help prepare them for academic and social success and inspire them to discover their talents. Our families are served through our Family Strengthening and Economic Stabilization services which benefit the community by stabilizing families in crisis; supporting them to serve as the foundation of their child’s growth. Family strengthening services are embedded within our four core programs of Early Learning, After School, Teen and Summer Camp. ACCF serves 900 local children and families each year from three locations in Delray Beach; Nancy K. Hurd Campus, Village Academy, and Pine Grove Elementary. For more information, call (561) 266-0003 or visit www.achievementcentersFL.org.