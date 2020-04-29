The Boca Raton Tribune Named Number One News Website in Boca Raton

The Boca Raton Tribune has been named the number one news website in Boca Raton by Feedspot this past week.

Feedspot is a website which accesses all news websites from all over the world and compiled a ranking of the best 10 websites in one location

The Boca Raton Tribune was named by the Feedspot the number one news site in the Boca Raton area, easily beating out the competition.

The Boca Raton Tribune is currently ranked 326.4K on the Alexa Ranking list, which is 160.8k better than its number two competitor in the area.

The Tribune’s robust, hyperlocal website is the best choice for readers wanting to know the latest news about the Boca Raton area. In fact, the Boca Raton Tribune has a higher average of daily posts than many of our other competitors.

In fact, to access the news, you no longer even need to search the web.

With the Boca Raton Tribune’s newest mobile app available on both the App Store and Google Play store, readers can now get the latest news so much faster and easier.