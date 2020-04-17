The Boca Chamber CEO Message 4/17

Good Morning Valued Chamber Family Member!



The Boca Chamber has begun to chart a path forward in helping restart South Palm Beach County’s economy, while still keeping our community safe, through social distancing and remote working practices. Each week, over 150 local chambers of commerce from around the state meet virtually to work on providing relief to job creators. By uniting the business community, we can – AND WILL – successfully restore our economy.



I have sent a letter urging Palm Beach County, and the cities of Boca Raton and Boynton Beach to include the business community in their conversations on how we will begin to return to work. The decisions these entities will have to make are complicated and will have serious impacts to not only the residents, but also the business community, which is the critical driver of our economy, needed to restore jobs and overall economic stability.



The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation, with founding partner Vistaprint, launched the Save Small Business Fund, a grant program to provide assistance to small business owners impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funded by contributions from corporate and philanthropic partners, the Foundation will distribute $5,000 grants to small employers in economically vulnerable communities in the United States and its territories. To see if your business qualifies for this program, simply go to https://www.savesmallbusiness.com/ and enter the zip code associated with your business. The good news for South Palm Beach County is that out of the 31 zip codes that represent Boca Raton, Boynton Beach and Delray Beach, 23 are eligible for the grant.



There’s a NEW movement across the country where Realtors® are now opening doors to potential buyers, virtually! Virtual Open House Week is brought to you by Broward, Palm Beach & St. Lucie Realtors®. VirtualHouseSearch.com brings all of South Florida’s Virtual Open Houses together in one place! Potential buyers can browse real properties safely, and Realtors® will conduct a LIVE showing in real-time. Find properties that you like from April 20th – 26th. I encourage you to learn more about this innovative program by clicking here.



As you settle into your new at-home office space, I would like to remind all of our members of the Office Depot Chamber program. As a member, you are eligible to receive exclusive Chamber Member pricing just by texting “BocaSPC” to 833-602-8404. Whether you need a desk or a new laptop to run your business remotely, Office Depot is open and is a great resource to meet your needs during these turbulent times – while realizing valuable cost savings.



Like almost all the the Boca Chamber’s programmatic offerings, our Golden Bell Education Foundation’s Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA!) class of 2020 has gone virtual! Save-the-Date for our first Virtual Investor Panel Competition on Wednesday, May 13th, 5pm – 7pm. During these challenging times, we have become innovative maintaining our programs. We are very excited about this new format and the opportunity for our YEA! students.



This event will include guest speaker, Gerry Smith, CEO of Office Depot, and our Investor Judges for this event: Seth Ellis, Managing Partner of Ellis Law Group; Zoe Maloney, Senior Vice President & Chief Human Resources Officer of Office Depot; Sam Zietz, Founder and CEO of TouchSuite; and special guest judge, Rachel Zietz, Founder and CEO of Gladiator Lacrosse (also former YEA! Student, “Shark Tank” TV show participant, and business mogul). Stay tuned to our coming Chamber emails for more information and to register. There is no limit to how many can view these talented young students.



Our educational webinars and virtual experiences continue. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual events:

04/17 – 1:30 pm: The Coronavirus and Your Business: How to Network Effectively During a Quarantine.

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register



04/21 – 8:30 am: Workshop – The Power of Your Mindset!

Speaker: Patricia Cimino, Empowerment Coach, Patricia Cimino Coaching

Click here to register



04/21 – 11:00 am:Finding Opportunities In Crises to Weather Disruption andRe-Launch Stronger

Speaker: Bonnie S. Kaye, Founder, President & Chief Strategist, Kaye Communications, Inc. (KCOM_PR)

Click here to register



04/21 – 3:00 pm: Economic Development Meeting

Speaker: Cyber-chat with Frank Barbieri, Chairman, Palm Beach County School District

Click here to register



04/21 – 5:00 pm: PULSE Virtual Happy Hour – Sponsored by Lynn University

Network with young professionals after hours, virtually!

Click here to register



04/22 – 10:00 am: Cyber-Chat with Congressman Ted Deutch

Speaker: Ted Deutch, U.S. House of Representatives, District 22

Click here to register



04/22 – 2:00 pm: Pandemic Insurance, Navigating Uncharted Territory

Speaker: Connor Lynch, CEO, Plastridge Insurance

Click here to register



04/23 – 8:30 am: Government Affairs Council – Boynton

Speaker: Palm Beach County Commissioner Mack Bernard

Click here to register



04/24 – 8:30 am: Women’s Business Council, Helping Our Local Children in Families with Addiction

Speaker: Lizabeth Olszewski, Founder and Executive Director, Horses Healing Hearts

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.



Your Chamber remains vigilant in our efforts to move business forward. We must remain patient, but also purposeful and persistent, as we work toward operating in an adjusted market place. Please continue to communicate with us and provide your valuable feedback and input. After all, together is how we will get through this.



