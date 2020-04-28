The Boca Chamber CEO Message 04/28

Good Morning Valued Chamber Family Member!



As we continue our shift to return back to work and envision what the new normal looks like, there are still many uncertainties that lie ahead. Your Chamber is here to help you navigate through those choppy waters. There is one thing we can be sure of – physical distancing will be the norm for the foreseeable future. The collective approach to flatten the curve continues to show positive results. We must continue to work together and remain diligent in the weeks ahead in order to continue this path.



Largely due to that collective effort, yesterday afternoon, Palm Beach County announced plans for a phased restart of recreational activities. Effective Wednesday, April 29, 2020, golf courses (public/municipal/private), parks, natural areas, community pools and tennis courts and boating/on-water activities will be permitted.



This phased-in approach is based on state and federal guidelines and recommendations by medical and healthcare professionals, including the CDC. We do not want to throw away the progress we have made – this is a collaborative effort. Now more than ever, it is imperative that we continue to wear facial masks, practice good hygiene, and continue physical distancing. These openings have specific guidelines that must be followed. You can read the executive order and guidelines by clicking here.



The Task Force to Re-open Florida announced on Saturday that it has launched a public comment submission portal. Governor DeSantis and his team spent the weekend reviewing comments and recommendations from his Re-Open Florida Executive Task Force and the three separate Working Groups of industry leaders, along with the input provided by Floridians. We encourage our members to submit their ideas regarding the safe re-opening of Florida’s economy. Your input is valuable and encouraged. Please click here to submit your public comment.



The re-opening of Florida’s economy will be a slow and steady process in order to ensure the health and safety of all of us. Your Chamber is working around the clock with businesses to gather valuable information and form task forces to help guide our local governments in their efforts to strategically re-open our economy. We will continue to advocate on behalf of our Members to Move Business Forward as safely and swiftly as possible.



Last week, an additional $320 billion was approved for the Payroll Protection Program (PPP). The Small Business Administration (SBA) began accepting applications yesterday from approved lenders on behalf of any eligible borrower. For more information on the Paycheck Protection Program, visit sba.gov/paycheckprotection. Please click here for a list of Paycheck Protection lenders. To date, 88,997 Florida businesses have secured nearly $18 billion of the $349 billion in loans under the original PPP relief package. We hope more businesses will be supported by this program.



A new Boca Raton student-driven movement,#coronacant, is promoting a positive message in light of the virus and is seeking to connect our community and bring awareness to businesses during this challenging time. Those participating will be asked to offer a free or discounted good/service and in return, #coronacant will bring social media awareness to the participating local business. For more information on this movement, please visit https://www.coronacant.com/. Thank you Boca High student leaders!



In addition to this opportunity to market your business, the Boca Chamber continues to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences. Our goal is to keep you informed and engaged. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual events this week:



04/28 – 12:00pm: Smart Talk for Women: Becoming a Trusted Advisor – Not a Salesperson

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder and President, Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register

04/28 – 5:00pm: Live After Five: Virtual Happy Hour Event

Sponsored By: FPL

Meet people, make connections and have a virtual fun time

Click here to register



04/29 – 9:00am: How to Succeed in Uncertainty

Speaker: Lewis Fogel, Entrepreneur, Speaker, Consultant & Coach, Sandler Training

Click here to register

04/30 – 9:30am: Surviving and Thriving Through a Market Crisis

Speaker: Craig Richman, Private Money Manager & Advisor, Richman Capital Management

Click here to register



04/30 – 3:30pm: City of Boca Raton COVID-19 Update

Speaker: Mayor Scott Singer

Click here to register



04/30 – 5:00pm: Successful Women in Business (SWIB) Ladies: Virtual Happy Hour

Meet, Catch Up, Network and Laugh

Click here to register



05/01- 8:30am: PRIME Professionals: How to Manage Health & Safety During a Pandemic

Speaker: John Haymore, Assistant Professor, Lynn University

Sponsored By: Allegiance Home Health

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.



As we continue to work together and make a difference in our community, we look forward to continued guidance from the Governor’s office through his task force. The business community has demonstrated great resilience thus far. I know it can’t come soon enough, but keep at it and our return to work will soon be upon us.



There is a great deal of outreach and recognition, in many forms, for our healthcare and frontline workers. They deserve every bit of it! Keep up that appreciation as they fight this battle. As always, please reach out to us and let us know how we can help.

Moving Business Forward,



Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

#movingbocaforward

#movingboyntonforward

#movingdelrayforward

1800 N Dixie Hwy | Boca Raton, FL 33432p: 561.395.4433 | f: 561.392.3780