The Boca Chamber CEO Message 04/24

With all the changes we are experiencing week after week, one thing remains consistent – your Chamber. We continue to work tirelessly as your advocate and the key information source for businesses in South Palm Beach County. We hope you are taking advantage of all the resources and benefits available to you.



On Tuesday, at a joint press conference with the Boca Chamber, the City of Boca Raton and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, I announced the Chamber’s Moving Business Forward initiative. This initiative will bring together the resources and expertise of our local business leaders to help guide our local governments in their efforts to strategically re-open our economy. We have already begun connecting with industry specific professionals to gather valuable information and form task forces. From virtual meetings with Human Resource professionals of Corporate Headquarters to surveying Restaurateurs – your Chamber is representing all voices of business while working collaboratively with federal, county and local officials to ensure the re-opening of our economy is done strategically, while still maintaining the health and safety of our community.



Last night, the U.S House of Representatives passed another relief package that will add more than $480 billion for small businesses, hospitals and expanded medical testing. $321 billion will replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), $60 billion for Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL), $75 billion allocated towards hospitals, and the remaining $25 billion will be utilized for coronavirus testing. If you will be applying for relief funds, we encourage you to utilize your existing bank as your first option. Visit sba.gov for a list of SBA lenders, or click here for a list of SBA Approved Lenders for the PPP Program.



On Monday, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his Re-Open Florida Task Force. Members include leaders from across Florida’s industry sectors, as well as local and state elected officials. Representatives from Palm Beach County include Palm Beach County’s Mayor, Dave Kerner, and Eric Silagy, President and CEO of FPL. Boca Chamber’s Board of Directors Vice Chair and President & Managing Director of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, John Tolbert, is serving on the Re-Open Task Force Industry Group. Governor DeSantis has been meeting daily this week with his team and some level of guidance is anticipated soon. These task force meetings can be accessed by visiting https://thefloridachannel.org/.



Palm Beach County, in collaboration with the Department of Health, is developing a proposed Coronavirus Phased Restart (CPR) Strategy. They have identified and begun monitoring indicators to assist in determining the appropriate time to move the county forward. The downward trend in hospitalizations, along with other key indicators, will guide the county in slowly restarting the economy in a strategic, phased approach. To learn more about the CPR strategy, please click here.



The City of Boynton Beach is offering to help Small businesses with 50 employees or less with the Small Business Relief Grant Program. Boynton Beach business owners can apply for up to $3,000 to support monthly rent/mortgage, payroll, and utility expenses. The City has allocated $60,000 for this program. Click here for more information. In addition, businesses located in the CRA District of the City of Boynton Beach can apply for up to a $10,000 interest free loan, to be repaid after one year. If the funds are spent for monthly rent/mortgage, payroll, utility, and inventory expenses, the loan will be forgiven. The CRA has allocated $500,000 for this program. Click here for more information. Applications for both programs which began, April 23, 2020, will be accepted on a first come, first served basis, until the funds are expended.



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.



As we finish another week of living through these historic times, stay strong and stay the course. The behaviors we have adopted to this point have worked. Keep the perspective that not only grandma and grandpa are at risk, but also brothers, sisters and even children. We WILL Move Business Forward, and we’ll do it in a strategic and safe way. Your Chamber is here and we are available. Please continue to communicate with us and let us know how we can help. Remember – We’re in this together, and together is how we’ll get through it.

