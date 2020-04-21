The Boca Chamber CEO Message 04/21

Good Morning Valued Chamber Family Member!



The Chamber is moving into our fifth week of working remotely. We hope to get back to our offices soon, but in the meantime, the team continues to work hard to provide you with the important information you need to sustain during these challenging times.



Although we are connecting you through virtual experiences, we miss you! We miss seeing you at our events and meetings. In fact, last Friday, we would have held our Boynton Beach First Responders Luncheon to honor our local First Responders. Today, that could not be more important as we continue to show support to these brave men and women who are serving our community. I look forward to being able to honor them in person in the near future.



Over the past two weeks, the Boca Chamber began efforts to identify what business looks like during COVID-19 recovery and the reopening of the economy, all while maintaining the health and safety of all residents. We understand that reopening business and staying safe will be a delicate balance and will require the collaborative efforts of both the private and public sectors.



As the Chamber CEO, I know all too well that businesses are eager to be open. Restarting our region’s economy will require methodical planning for potentially new processes, mandates or limitations for which there simply is not an example to refer to. We must move forward in the face of regulations, perhaps even litigation, so that we can return to work and restart the economy. As we transition to this phase, we know there are measures we will need to take to protect public health while reopening vital economic sectors.



So today, the Boca Chamber announces its Moving Business Forward initiative. This initiative will bring together the brightest business minds to work with our local governments. Leaders across industry sectors will be providing input and insight into this process. Along with data from healthcare experts, the Chamber will be using information gathered through surveys from the business community. We are convinced that this information and collective group of community stakeholders will guide us to the appropriate economic restart.



As part of this new initiative, I sent a letter to our County Administrator and Commission as well as the City Administrators and Council/Commission for Boca Raton and Boynton Beach offering to be a partner and valued resource as they begin to plan what returning to work will look like.



Mayor Scott Singer was one of the first people to respond. The City of Boca Raton is holding a press conference today at 11:00 am at Boca Raton City Hall. The press conference will address a coordinated and regional approach to reopening the economy. The speakers will include Mayor Singer, Major Rondeau from the Florida Wildlife Commission (FWC) and myself. Please join us as we address the sensitive balance of generating much needed commerce, while maintaining the health and safety of our residents.



At the federal level, President Trump has unveiled Guidelines for Opening Up America Again, a three-phased approach based on the advice of public health experts. These steps will help state and local officials when reopening their economies, getting people back to work, and continuing to protect American lives.



Under these guidelines, states will reopen one step at a time, rather than all at once. This will empower Governors to tailor the phased reopening to address the situation in their state. The guidelines set clear benchmarks on new cases, testing, and hospital resources for states to meet to proceed toward a phased reopening. Criteria include a downward trajectory in cases presenting coronavirus-like symptoms or a downward trajectory in positive tests. Click here to learn more about Phase 1, 2, and 3.



Congress is negotiating the details of the next round of funding for the CARES Act — which is likely to include restored funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and an upgraded Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program at the Small Business Administration. As part of our Moving Business Forward initiative, the Chamber hopes to work with the city of Boca Raton to create a local funding program for our small businesses.



At the state level, Governor DeSantis announced his Reopen Florida Task Force yesterday. In addition to the Governors Cabinet and other elected leaders, he has assembled an impressive group of leaders from the private sector. Executives from companies like FPL, Publix, Disney and AT&T, along with the President & CEO of the Florida Chamber, our key Chamber partner in Tallahassee, will be providing input and insight in the reopening of our economy.



On Saturday, Governor DeSantis announced that all K-12 students in Florida will finish out the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year via distance learning. This news creates a challenge for many workers as they go back to their offices to work. This is one of many issues the Moving Business Forward initiative will address.



The travel and tourism industry is one of the most hard hit by the coronavirus, causing thousands of lost jobs across Palm Beach County. To address this issue, a group of leading industry experts have been assembled. Jorge Pesquera, President & CEO of Discover the Palm Beaches, Boca Chamber Vice Chair and President of the Boca Raton Resort & Club, John Tolbert, and Roger Dow, President & CEO of the U.S. Travel Association, will talk about the current state of the travel industry and what it looks like in the future. Please join this special event on Thursday, April 24th at 11:00 am. To register, please RSVP here.



In more than 68 years of business, we’ve weathered the storms with you. Throughout this shared journey, our work continued to support our members — the job creators of the business community that drive the economy. As we endure this current storm, one of pandemic proportions, that will no doubt become a chapter in the history books, our commitment to you does not waver.



We will get through this — together.



