The Boca Chamber CEO Message 04/14

As we begin another week of working remotely, I would like to share with you how your Boca Chamber team is continuing to deliver on our four pillars. We are:



Connecting Members through our virtual networking experiences,



Advancing Commerce by providing numerous virtual educational webinars containing valuable information to help your business through unprecedented times,



Protecting Business by continually speaking to our elected officials – often daily – as well as attending virtual City Council/Commission meetings, and



Enhancing the Community by continuing to meet virtually with our students in the Young Entrepreneurs Academy program to keep building their businesses, as well as working closely with our Principals, Teachers, and School Board members.



Since this pandemic began, your Chamber Team immediately launched the H.E.L.P. (Help. Educate. Listen with Passion.) Campaign and started calling and personally emailing each one of our 1,700 + members. I’m proud to say that we have connected with all those businesses. We will continue to reach out to you to see how we can help. Please contact us if you need anything.



And speaking of help, the Chamber has created a video to recognize those frontline workers who are helping us through these unimaginable times: our first responders, healthcare professionals, and grocery/food service workers. Click here to view our “Thank You” video.



We have and will continue to share your business content on our social media outlets to promote your business. Your content has seen a significant increase in views and continues to gain traction. Our FaceBook has experienced an increase of nearly 20% in page followers and our Twitter account has seen a 230% increase in tweet impressions.



Please continue to post and tag the Boca and Boynton Chamber pages to give your company a larger platform to inform the public about your business. If you would like to learn how to maximize marketing opportunities using your Chamber Membership, please click here.



On Saturday, April 11, Palm Beach County and the City of Boynton Beach issued an executive order that encourages residents to use cloth face masks in public settings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus. It is important to note that those utilizing facial coverings should refrain from purchasing surgical and N95 rated masks. These are considered critical supplies for health care workers, first responders, and emergency management services. Click here to read the full order. The U.S. Surgeon General has created a video on how to make your own mask for those who are unable to purchase one at the store. Click here to watch the tutorial by Surgeon General, Dr. Jerome Adams.



The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act created a new employee retention tax credit for employers who are closed, partially closed, or experiencing significant revenue losses as a result of coronavirus. This new employee retention tax credit is a 50% tax credit for the first $10,000 of compensation, including the employer portion of health benefits, for each eligible employee. Click here to learn more.



We are continuing to provide you with educational webinars and virtual experiences. Our goal is to keep you informed and engaged. Please see below for a list of upcoming virtual events this week:



04/14 – 5:00 pm: Live After Five, Virtual Happy Hour

Meet off the clock for an evening of networking virtually. BYOB and connect with professionals looking to network.

Click here to register

04/15 – 2:00 pm: Where are We and What’s Next – Stock Market Insights

Speaker: Jackie Reeves, Managing Director of Bell Rock Capital, Chair Elect, Boca Chamber Board of Directors

Click here to register



04/16 -8:00 am: Coffee Plus Networking Event

The early bird gets the worm! Enjoy this FREE monthly networking opportunity. Grab a cup of coffee, meet new people and give your best 30 second elevator pitch – all before the workday begins!

Click here to register



04/16 – 11:30 am: Successful Women In Business: Human Resources After the Coronavirus Crisis – What Then?

Speaker: Penny Morey, Managing Director, RemarkAbleHR, Inc.

Click here to register



04/17 – 1:30 pm: The Coronavirus and Your Business: How to Network Effectively During a Quarantine.

Speaker: Nancy Proffitt, Founder of Proffitt Management Solutions

Click here to register



To stay up to date on all Chamber activity, visit bocachamber.com or download the Chamber App on your phone or tablet and stay connected on your mobile device.



Your Chamber and our community continue to work together. We encourage you to follow the executive orders that are in place so we can keep our community and our families safe. These efforts are working – stay the course.



Remember – We’re in this together, and together is how we’ll get through it.



Moving Forward,

Troy M. McLellan, CCE, FCCP

President & CEO

Greater Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce

