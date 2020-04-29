The Best Sports to Begin Your Sports Betting Journey

We seem to have passed the point where one needs to discuss the pros and cons of sports betting. With different states slowly allowing betting on sports, it is clear what the masses want, and for a good reason. Sports betting has been a popular medium of earning an income across many countries, and here in the US, it is finally catching up.

Since the idea for many is still new, there are a few things to keep in mind when starting to bet on sports for the first time. The most essential being joining a well-established bookmaker who offers various sporting odds and has a good face in the gambling market. Further critical points to take into consideration, for a beginner, are bonuses, payment methods, and customer service, all of which can help make the betting experience smoother and eventually profitable. However, while you can bet on several different sports, it is worth starting your journey with ones that guarantee comprehensive coverage and better earning opportunities.

Football

One significant advantage of betting on US sports is that we have both a professional league as well as a college one. This means that the number of overall games goes up exponentially, leading to more chances of earning from a lucrative bet. Football is the most-watched sport in the country and also the one with the best investments, making it an excellent sports bet. Bookmakers cover every game, be it at a local or national level, and with several pundits giving out predictions before the matches, a first-time bettor has all the information they need to make a winning wager.

Baseball

Starting to bet on sports can be a little nerve-wracking, so it is always a good idea to look at local action with a sport that you know most about. Baseball is a game that Floridians love to play and watch. As a result, whether betting at the collegiate level or on MLB games, baseball makes for an excellent choice to commence with sports betting. Moreover, it is also one of the games covered extensively in the media, making it easier to pick and choose the best bets and odds on offer.

Soccer

Soccer is slowly becoming more and more famous amongst sports fans in the US, and especially in Florida, with its yearlong good weather. Still, there is more money to be made by betting on matches played in Europe or during the World Cup. Amongst the most crucial annual soccer tournaments in the world is the Premier League held in England. Featuring local clubs with international stars, it is a hotly contested competition, one where you can earn by predicting everything from the total number of goals in a match or who will not play to the overall winner.

Basketball

The excitement of watching an NBA game is like no other, amplified even further when you can make money from it. Basketball is much-loved in the US and is packed with thrilling moments throughout the season. First-time punters should note that it is best to spread your investment across different games and odds. A bettor need-not only gamble on the winner of a particular championship. They can also focus on individual games early on in the competition. That is when the odds are in favour of the bettors, and the profits are at a maximum.