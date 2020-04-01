The Addison Donates 700 Meals a Week to Boca Helping Hands To Feed Homebound and Homeless During COVID-19 Crisis

Today, The Addison in Boca Raton announced that it has begun to donate 700 meals per week to Boca Helping Hands (BHH) to aid in its efforts to feed the homebound and other BHH clients most in need of help. Drivers will deliver to 30 homebound clients three times a week, enabling those clients to have hot cooked meals every day. The remaining meals will be provided to the non-profit’s clients who walk up to Boca Helping Hands to receive a hot meal.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been preparing 170 packaged hot meals for pick-up each day. The need has grown in recent days with over 250 now seeking lunch each day. The Addison’s help will go a long way to help the homebound and others who are most in need, but will also help us use our resources to meet the growing needs we are experiencing during this crisis,” said Greg Hazle, Executive Director of Boca Helping Hands. “This is an incredible offer from a wonderful partner, whose help will be particularly meaningful over the difficult few months ahead.”



For more information or to donate or volunteer to distribute meals, please contact Karen Swedenborg at 561-417-0913, ext. 202 or visit bocahelpinghands.org.



About Boca Helping Hands

Boca Helping Hands (BHH) is a community-based nonprofit that provides food, medical and financial assistance to meet basic human needs as well as education, job training and guidance to create self-sufficiency.

BHH distributes more than 80,000 pantry bags each year at three Palm Beach County locations and serves over 55,000 hot meals annually, six days per week. The organization expands access to affordable medical, dental and behavioral care through its partnership with Genesis Community Health, serving uninsured clients at clinics in Boca Raton and Boynton Beach. BHH sends weekend meals home with food-insecure elementary school students via the BHH Backpacks Program and assists working families with the rising cost of childcare through the Children’s Assistance Program (CAP).

With an increased focus on client self-sufficiency, BHH awards scholarships for qualified candidates to attend accredited vocational training classes that prepare them for careers in the healthcare, information technology, transportation, and hospitality industries. BHH also offers free English as a Second Language (ESOL) classes and courses in nutrition and other life skills. Staff and volunteer mentors counsel the unemployed and underemployed in basic workplace skills and help them polish resumes and search for jobs.

Charity Navigator named Boca Helping Hands a Four-Star Charity for the 13th Consecutive Year. Boca Helping Hands is located at 1500 NW 1st Court, Boca Raton, FL 33432. For more information, please visit bocahelpinghands.org.

