Stranded Motorist Killed, Coconut Creek Passenger Injured in I-95 Crash

BOCA RATON – A 63-year-old Boca Raton man was struck and killed as he waited outside his disabled car on Interstate 95 Friday night.

His 52-year-old passenger, who was sitting inside the disabled car was ejected from the impact, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The man, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Coconut Creek woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The crash occurred just before 8 p.m., when a southbound pickup truck driven by a 27-year-old Jupiter man drove onto the paved west shoulder and struck the truck, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Highway Patrol did not disclose the victims’ name, citing a new policy in which the agency will withhold the identities of vehicle crash victims from public disclosure.

The FHP is among some law enforcement agencies in Florida who have been withholding information about crime victims — including the names of people killed —because of their interpretation of a measure known as Marsy’s Law that voters passed in November 2018.

Since the amendment took effect some police agencies around the state have stopped releasing basic information about crash and crime victims.