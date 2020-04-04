South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta Canceled Due to COVID-19

Boca Raton, FL — The South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta, presented by the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau, has been canceled due to continuing concerns and restrictions pertaining to COVID-19. The event was scheduled for Sunday, April 26, at Yesteryear Village at the South Florida Fairgrounds.



The South Florida Sweet Corn Fiesta celebrates Palm Beach County’s heritage as the “Sweet Corn Capital of the World.” This year’s Sweet Corn Fiesta would have been the festival’s 20th annual event. Palm Beach County grows more sweet corn than any other county in the US. Local farmers cultivate more than 27,000 acres yearly.



The Sweet Corn Fiesta is an outreach activity of the Western Palm Beach County Farm Bureau and is made possible by volunteers and sponsors, which include Sunshine Sweet Corn Farmers of Florida, Florida Crystals, and Palm Beach County. For more information, call (561) 996-0343 or visit the website, http://www.sweetcornfiesta.com.

