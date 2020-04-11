SFWMD Issues Strict Guidelines for Landscape Irrigation Amid Drier Conditions

Following irrigation guidelines will conserve water and protect South Florida’s water resources during the region’s dry season

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) today issued an order on water conservation measures with strict guidelines to property owners to follow irrigation schedules that conserve water amid drier than average conditions.

Irrigation sprinkler head.

The District has lawn watering restrictions all year. Amid recent dry conditions, property owners should take additional measures to conserve water including:

Water lawns only two days per week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Apply no more than 3/4-inch to 1 inch of water per week on their lawns and landscapes and only as needed to supplement rainfall.

The Order states plants may be watered using low volume irrigation, micro-irrigation, low volume hand watering methods, and rain barrels, cisterns, or other similar rain harvesting devices without regard to the watering days or times. It also does not limit irrigation when using treated reclaimed water.

Rainfall has been approximately 6.5 inches below average from November of 2019 to March of this year, groundwater levels are decreasing Districtwide and the U.S. Drought Monitor lists all of South Florida as experiencing at least “Moderate Drought” conditions with portions of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade counties and the Lower East Coast being classified as “Abnormally Dry.”

The entire District is subject to this Order

The District reminds residents hand washing uses very little water, and residents are encouraged to continue frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) according to CDC guidelines. The order does not in any way restrict residents from following those CDC guidelines.

Residents can also conserve water by following SFWMD’s simple water conservation tips. Tips to conserve water include: