Published On: Sat, Apr 11th, 2020

SFWMD Issues Strict Guidelines for Landscape Irrigation Amid Drier Conditions

Following irrigation guidelines will conserve water and protect South Florida’s water resources during the region’s dry season

The South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD) today issued an order on water conservation measures with strict guidelines to property owners to follow irrigation schedules that conserve water amid drier than average conditions.

Irrigation sprinkler head.

The District has lawn watering restrictions all year. Amid recent dry conditions, property owners should take additional measures to conserve water including:

  • Water lawns only two days per week between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m.
  • Apply no more than 3/4-inch to 1 inch of water per week on their lawns and landscapes and only as needed to supplement rainfall.

The Order states plants may be watered using low volume irrigation, micro-irrigation, low volume hand watering methods, and rain barrels, cisterns, or other similar rain harvesting devices without regard to the watering days or times. It also does not limit irrigation when using treated reclaimed water.

Rainfall has been approximately 6.5 inches below average from November of 2019 to March of this year, groundwater levels are decreasing Districtwide and the U.S. Drought Monitor lists all of South Florida as experiencing at least “Moderate Drought” conditions with portions of Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade counties and the Lower East Coast being classified as “Abnormally Dry.”

The entire District is subject to this Order

The District reminds residents hand washing uses very little water, and residents are encouraged to continue frequent hand washing to prevent the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) according to CDC guidelines. The order does not in any way restrict residents from following those CDC guidelines.

Residents can also conserve water by following SFWMD’s simple water conservation tips. Tips to conserve water include:

  • Ensuring rain sensors are operating properly. Irrigating during or after significant rainfall is a major cause of outdoor water waste and can cost you money. 
  • Replacing aerators in kitchen and bathroom sinks with models rated for 1.5 gallons per minute or less.
  • Switching to WaterSense labeled products including indoor showerheads, bathroom facets and toilets to save hundreds of gallons of water a week.
  • Implement Florida-Friendly landscaping and principles by using low maintenance plants and environmentally sustainable practices.
  • Consider updating appliances like dishwashers and washing machines to Energy Star rated products.
  • Using the shortest clothes washing cycle for lightly soiled loads; normal and permanent press wash cycles use more water.
  • Thawing frozen food in the refrigerator or microwave, not under running water.
  • Scraping your dishes before loading in the dishwasher without rinsing.
  • Installing high-efficiency showerheads, faucets and toilets.
The entire SFWMD’s Order on Landscape Irrigation Conservation Measures Amid Dry Conditions can be reviews by following this link.

About the Author

- Robert Weinroth is a 27 year resident of Boca Raton where he is an attorney, businessman, former member of the City Council (where he served for four years) and currently serves as an elected member of the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Weinroth went to Boston’s Northeastern University where he earned a BSBA in Management. He went on to earn his Juris Doctor at New England School of Law. He is admitted to practice law in Florida, Massachusetts, New Jersey and the Supreme Court of the United States. Weinroth served as president and general counsel of Freedom Medical Services Inc, an accredited medical supply company in Boca Raton. FREEDOMED® represented the realization of an entrepreneurial dream. Weinroth, and his wife Pamela operated the company for 16 years, eventually selling the business in 2016. Weinroth takes great pride in his past work as a volunteer Guardian ad Litem for the 15th Judicial Circuit, advocating for the needs of abused and neglected children deemed dependent by the Court. After serving on multiple community boards and committees, Weinroth was elected to the Boca Raton City Council in 2014. During his tenure, he served as CRA Vice-chair and Deputy Mayor and was appointed to a number of county boards including the Boca Raton Airport Authority, the Palm Tran Service Board, the Palm Beach Transportation Planning Agency, the Treasure Coast Planning Council and was elected a board member of the Palm Beach County League of Cities. As a newly elected County Commissioner, Weinroth has been appointed Vice-Chair of the Solid Waste Authority, a board member of the PBC Transportation Planning Agency, and alternate representative on the Treasure Coast Planning Agency and several other county and regional boards. Robert, Pamela and their two dogs, Sierra and Siggy, are proud to call Boca Raton home.

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It